Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor share explosive chemistry on-screen as the leading stars of Netflix’s period romance drama ‘Bridgerton.’ Page plays the charming yet commitment-phobic Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, while Dynevor plays the role of Daphne Bridgerton. Daphne is a sweet debutante who wants to land herself a love match, like her parents’, but is dismayed when her big brother Anthony scares away all potential suitors.

When the Duke of Hastings proposes a scheme – a pretend courtship – to grab the attention of other eligible suitors, Daphne comes on board, not knowing that Simon’s magnetic charm will soon engage her heart and dominate her dreams. In ‘Bridgerton,’ Page and Dynevor display sizzling chemistry as they act out longing stares, feather-light near-touches, and steamy sex scenes. Their characters – Daphne and Simon – are all over each other like a pair of bunnies.

The couple’s honeymoon is basically just a montage of their different lovemaking sessions, set to a string quartet rendition of Taylor Swift songs in the background. In one particularly raunchy scene, Simon educates Daphne in the art of self-pleasuring as they walk down a park. Their romantic spark seems so real, in fact, that many fans are shipping Page and Dynevor in real life as well. Let’s see if the chemistry between Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor is because of an off-screen romance or not.

Are Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Dating?

No, they are not dating. The smokin’-hot dynamic between Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor is, we’re sorry to tell you, only a thing on-screen and can be attributed to their wonderful acting talents. Page and Dynevor, while on friendly terms with each other, are not dating in real life. This is disappointing, considering how incredibly striking they look together.

This information is sure to break several fans’ hearts. Looking at Daphne’s and Simon’s fiery, all-consuming passion on-screen, it is somewhat hard to believe that it did not translate to real life. But Page and Dynevor are just that good. Kudos to the pair for an excellent acting job. So what do we know about their dating lives currently?

Page was briefly rumored to have been dating Antonia Thomas, his co-star from the thriller film ‘Survivor.’ But the rumors were squashed by an absolute lack of social media presence on each other’s Instagrams. Since then, Page has not been linked with any other co-star, and no potential romantic partners feature on his social media either. The 30-year-old actor has chosen to keep his love-life strictly under wraps.

The same can be said for Dynevor as well. So far, there have been no past link-ups or rumored relationships that have come up about the 25-year-old star. As the daughter of a famous actress and an award-winning screenwriter, Dynevor must have learned early on that it’s best to keep romantic relationships outside the public glare.

