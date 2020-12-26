‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ often abbreviated as ‘RHOC,’ has kept the audiences hooked for almost 14 years and continues to be a fan-favorite today. The hit Bravo TV series exhibits the mundane as well as the saucy details of the lives of a select few women residing in Orange County, California. The audience instantly took to Shannon Storms Beador’s story after she joined the show in 2014 for its 9th edition.

She was clearly in an unhappy marriage with David Beador and even revealed during season 10 that he had been cheating on her. Just before the season 12 reunion, in October 2017, the reality TV star released a statement declaring an official separation from her husband of 17 years with whom she shares three daughters. Shannon filed a divorce on December 1, 2017, and her fans’ hearts went out to her. Luckily, she found love again after all the loss and pain, but the looming question remains: is she still with the one who brought her smile back?

Shannon and John: Real Housewives of Orange County Journey

Shannon Beador met John Janssen, President of Partner at an insurance firm called Wood Gutmann & Bogart, through a mutual friend. Both of them were not in the frame of mind to start a serious relationship and were not even looking for love. But beginning with casual texting and then hours-long calls, they developed a deep bond with each other. Since their first date in June 2019, the two seemed to be pretty inseparable.

Three months following her divorce from her first husband, David Beador, Shannon made her relationship with the charming man Instagram official. On July 26, 2019, she put an adorable picture with John accompanied by a caption that revealed that her heart had been anchored! He had already met her daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, and even the RHOC star had been introduced to his three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Janssen.

Shannon and John’s past baggage and coming out of almost 2 decade-long marriages bonded the couple deeply. She shared the heart-melting note she woke up to on her 56th birthday, which truly is the best gift a partner can give to his beloved. But the global pandemic’s ever-increasing restrictions sadly put their otherwise smooth relationship to test, and their fans have been anxious to know whether the two survived it or have sadly parted ways?

Are Shannon and John Still Together?

Shannon and John are undoubtedly still dating each other and are in a happy relationship. The couple had their fair share of ups and downs during the lockdown. This included the ‘RHOC’ star expressing her concern about COVID-19 as John’s son was not taking the quarantine seriously, and so, she felt anxious about letting her boyfriend stay at her house. The situation worsened after she was tested positive, but he tested negative.

The viewers hear Shannon share the same with her mother over the phone during season 15: “John and I had ups and downs. Is he going to be upset with me? Now I’m worrying about the future of my relationship with John.” But fortunately, things turned out better than anticipated as Shannon’s worst fears did not materialize.

She is still going strong with John, and they continued to spend the quarantine together. Luckily, her camera-shy partner agreed to appear on-screen during the 15th season’s filming, giving their fans a chance to witness their interesting dynamics in addition to seeing them together on social media accounts.

In October 2020, the Bravo star confirmed the happy news to all her fans that her relationship with John is going strong despite the few “bumps” that were bound to happen as they shared a roof for the first time. As for the potential proposal, Shannon has clearly specified on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ that they are in no rush and are deliberately taking things slow. Thus, it seems as though there is no trouble in their paradise!

Read More: Are Gina and Matt From Real Housewives of Orange County Still Married?