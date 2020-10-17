Shea And Syd McGee of Studio McGee are a dynamic husband and wife duo and stars of the Netflix home improvement show ‘Dream Home Makeover’. Shea is the creative brains behind the venture, having always had a deep interest in all things interior design, while Syd, armed with a degree in marketing, handles the business side of things. Together, the couple successfully runs two businesses – an interior design company by the name Studio McGee and an e-commerce company called McGee & Co.

They officially started their design company in 2014 after Shea switched careers from Public Relations to Interior Design. She made an Instagram page almost a decade ago and started sharing her design posts on social media, gaining steady popularity and fame over the years. By the time the McGees launches McGee & Co. in 2016, they had already made a name for themselves in the world of interiors. Amazingly though, Shea McGee does not hold any formal degree in interior design! She did take a few classes at the local community college when they lived in Orange County, California, but that’s about it. All the talent we see on her social media and on ‘Dream Home Makeover’ is mostly credited to her innate sense of aesthetics and natural design skills that she’s honed over the last decade.

Since Shea and Syd McGee are our newest celebrity obsession (their work is so so good!), it’s only natural that we want to know each and everything about them, even their religious beliefs.

Are Shea And Syd McGee Mormon?

Mormons, or members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, consider themselves Christians but follow the Book of Mormon and the teachings of Joseph Smith. The majority of the Mormon community is settled in and around Utah, with the Church’s headquarters at Salt Lake City. Although there is no information from Shea and Syd McGee about their religious affiliations, a Mormon Wiki page suggests that the McGees are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. From the couple themselves, there has not been any evidence to corroborate this claim so far, so at this point, we cannot say for sure if Shea and Syd McGee are of the Mormon faith or not.

Shea did go to college at the Brigham Young University, a research university in Provo, Utah, privately owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Whatever their faith be, Shea and Syd McGee come across as genuinely nice, supremely likable people. They currently reside in Lehi, Utah, and are raising two adorable little girls together while also helping their clients build their dream homes.

