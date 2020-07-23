‘90 Day Fiance‘ is a mainstay on TLC as we learn how love can transcend boundaries. The partner arrives on a visa and spends time with their better half before deciding whether to tie the knot or call it quits. Of course, in plenty of cases, marriages fall apart as well. Two people who have become an integral part of the show are Stacey and Darcey. The twins have often appeared, and Darcey is rather infamous for being unable to find the right man. On the other hand, Stacey Silva has been going strong with Florian Sukaj. Now that they are getting their own spinoff exploring the relationship, fans are wondering if Stacey and Florian are still together.

Stacey and Florian’s Relationship:

Stacey and Florian have a strong foundation and have been together for four years. Being together all this time, it is logical that their relationship is not in the flowering stage. The couple has taken steps forward, and they have been engaged. Florian is interested in moving to the US and has applied for a visa to be alongside Stacey.

However, like every relationship, the two have had their share of troubles. There was a rumored split in 2019, which is probably due to Florian cheating on Stacey. She has forgiven him for it, and the two have made it past the bump. They have been through a pregnancy rumor as well. Since Florian is trying to get a green card to be with Stacey, there have been the apparent accusations that he is using her. At one point, Darcey did not quite like Florian either and put her foot down about sponsoring him.

Are Stacey and Florian Still Together?

But, the question is whether Stacey and Florian are still together. By all accounts, the two are still in a relationship. They have both made their Instagram accounts private, which prevents us from learning the recent updates. Of course, the confidentiality clause of the new show might have convinced the couple to take their relationship under the radar.

Stacey has confirmed that Florian’s visa has been approved. She’s also expressed her excitement at viewers getting to meet the Silva matriarch. Meanwhile, Darcey seems to have changed her stance about the relationship. She’s said that she’s happy for Stacey and will always have her back, no matter what. She is stoked about the new series as well.

Thus, there are some doubts about whether Florian and Stacey are still together. However, seeing that the couple has crossed numerous tough hurdles that might have broken any healthy relationship, there is reason to hope that they will find their happiness with each other. There is certainly quite a lot in store for Stacey and Florian, and we have to see if marriage is on the cards for the two.

Read More: Is 90 Day Fiance Scripted?