‘90 Day Fiancé’ has kept its audience hooked to the drama, happy endings, and more often than not, heartbreaks since its debut season while premiered on January 12, 2014. Due to the riveting premise of the show, the spin-off series garner as much popularity and fan following as its parent series. Loving someone who lives across the border might sound plain romantic but entails several real-life complications that those who feature on the show are seen resolving. One of the fan-favorite couples from the franchise, Tarik and Hazel, has had a bumpy ride, to say the least. Our deep interest in their story led us to scour the internet to find out whether the two are still together or have parted ways?

Tarik and Hazel: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

The forever fans of TLC’s hit series remember Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan from the second season of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ Although their relationship had a rather rough start, they have successfully made it on the latest edition of the show with the help of pure love and faith in each other. Hailing from Virginia Beach, he has a daughter with high-functioning autism. The responsible parent came across Hazel who is a mother to a now-8-year-old son, Harry, on a dating website. Their concurring intention to form a meaningful bonded them deeply and the two kick-started a virtual relationship. Eventually, Tarik fell so hard and fast for the gorgeous woman that he traveled all the way to see her. Not only did he put in his best efforts to adapt to her Philippine culture but also ended up proposing to her on the beach in the most romantic fashion.

But before reaching this moment of bliss, Tarik and Hazel faced sundry obstacles like trust issues and lack of chemistry. These came to the forefront when she believed that she was pregnant with his child but it turned out to be a false alarm as Hazel was “just late” on her period. The 46-year-old was quick to blame her for having intentionally terminated the pregnancy but apologized shortly after for his impetuous behavior. The couple’s appearance on another spin-off series ’90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk’ assured some of the viewers of their “committed” relationship status. But there have been others speculating their split post the show’s filming. So the looming question remains: Are the two still together?

Are Tarik and Hazel Still Together?

It is safe to say that “Tarzel” are happily together and going strong. Tarik and Hazel have been dodging the difficulties that life keeps throwing at them be it about her wishing to bring her son to America or her coming out of the closet and confessing that she is, in fact, a bisexual. The statement “I am excited about having a girlfriend” might even change their dynamic from being a couple to a throuple. But as always, Tarik could not be happier for his lady love who is “booming” with self-growth as she journeys to explore herself. She admits that the 180-degree change in their coy personality would have been impossible without her beau’s love and support.

Undoubtedly, the couple has had their own set of problems but instead of those cracking their relationship, have only brought them closer. His social media accounts bear testimony to this fact. They are abound in pictures of his fiancé, each accompanied by appreciation posts and expressing how deeply he feels for her. While Hazel does not use her Instagram account as actively as Tarik, she too has adorable snapshots of them together, further defeating any tittle-tattle about their split.

