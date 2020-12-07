Season 3 of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ brought alive on screen a complicated relationship between Timothy Malcolm, a North Carolina Entrepreneur, and Jeniffer Tarazona, a Columbian Model. With an amicable and sweet start, the audience expected Tim and Jeniffer’s ship to sail smoothly. However, their relationship soon turned tumultuous owing to the involvement of Tim’s ex-fiancée and close friend Veronica Rodriguez.

The season ended with Tim and Jeniffer getting engaged. But in the subsequent spin-off ‘90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined’, Tim revealed that he and Jeniffer had parted ways due to financial reasons. Naturally, the audiences are interested in whether Tim and Veronica rekindled their romance after he and Jeniffer broke up. Let’s find out!

Veronica and Tim: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Before Tim appeared on ‘Before the 90 Days,’ he dated Veronica for almost ten years and eventually became her daughter Chloe’s co-parent. The two never cemented their relationship through marriage, albeit they were engaged three years after they first met. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the couple was compelled to split. Even after the split, the two have maintained a cordial relationship. Furthermore, Tim has continued to co-parent Chloe.

When Tim reportedly met Jeniffer on the sets of the show, he said he had met his “perfect” woman. Their romance commenced in a way that was adored by the fans of the show. Tim connected with Jeniffer’s daughter, Violet, during their first meeting as he gifted a giant teddy bear while winning over Jeniffer simultaneously. Jeniffer had been transparent about her opinions of Veronica from the very first episode where she had mentioned that she did not “understand their relationship.” As the season progressed, Jeniffer began to realize how close Tim and Veronica were.

Even with Tim’s assurance, Jeniffer did not show any signs of acceptance towards his and Veronica’s friendship. Things escalated when Tim gave Jeniffer a promise ring that he later revealed to have been possessed by Veronica. Jeniffer was evidently not happy about this little trivia. The show entailed many such incidences of disparities between the couple. Despite their differences, the couple got engaged towards the end of the season only to split up over financial issues in June 2020, as reported by Tim on ‘Self-Quarantined.’ So, does this mean Tim got back with his ex, Veronica?

Are Veronica and Tim Together Now?

No, Tim and Veronica are not together. At least, not in a romantic relationship. The two continue to make regular appearances on TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk’. They have also recently started a joint video blog on OnlyFans. Both of them maintain that they are each other’s best friends. Veronica had had a consistent influence on Tim and Jeniffer’s relationship. She had extended her support to Tim and helped him plan his proposal to Jennifer.

On whether they are ever getting back together, Tim said that he now regards Veronica as more of his “sister” and does not intend to pursue the other possibility as speculated by the fans. Tim had also mentioned on the show that he regards Veronica and Chloe as his family, and he is not ready to compromise either of them.

In the Instagram post above, Veronica can be seen with Tim talking about the 2020 US election results. There have been rumors directed towards Veronica that she and her daughter were being supported financially by Tim. Veronica has, however, brushed off these rumors. Tim agrees that what they had as a couple was beautiful, but he is also grateful to have Veronica as his close friend now.

