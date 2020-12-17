‘The Bachelorette’ is a spinoff of the popular dating reality show, ‘The Bachelor’ and runs on the same premise with the obvious alteration. The female lead is given an opportunity to choose “the one” among a group of men. Season 16, which premiered on October 13, 2020, graced the screens amidst a global pandemic. After surpassing sundry obstacles, the 39-year-old hairstylist, Clare Crawley, finally got a fair chance at love.

Unluckily, she for the show’s format, found true love within days. The ever-going twists and turns of the sixteenth season have apparently concluded with a happy ending for the bachelorette, Tayshia Adams. After landing in the final four, Zac Clark seems to have won the leading lady’s heart. But are they still together?

Zac and Tayshia: The Bachelorette Journey

After Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley, the former took her time to understand the show’s contestants, including the four new men who had appeared for her. The one who caught her eye in the very beginning is Zac Clark, and this is evident from the fact that the two exchanged a kiss on the fifth episode itself. He adorably began to appear in the spotlight when it came to winning her love. Tayshia could already sense the “depth” of his character and appreciated his “really good view on life.”

Their chemistry throughout the season was undeniable. Though the lead tried her best to give a fair chance to the others vying for her attention, the balance sometimes went off. In another episode, Zac candidly spoke about his expectations from their blossoming relationship in the real world. The 36-year-old addiction specialist came across as an insightful man who understood the bubble a reality show created for the contestants. On another date, he even opened up about his previous failed marriage and then shared a steamy kiss with Tayshia in the hot tub.

Zac’s confessions about how his history of drug abuse turned his life 360 degrees let Tayshia get a glimpse of his real, vulnerable side. The December 8 episode clearly placed him as her not-so-secret frontrunner. During the lie detector test, Zac admitted to having already fallen in love with Adams, and she reciprocated his feelings saying she was “falling” for him as well. Did the other three viable contenders Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall, stand a chance at all?

Are Zac and Tayshia Still Together?

‘The Bachelorette’ spoiler king, Reality Steve, revealed that Zac Clark won Tayshia Adams’ heart among the four finalists, adding that though Zac did not pop the question as per his beau’s wish, she gleefully declared him season 16’s winner. Although he corrected the spoilers in a follow-up post, it hardly affected Zac’s position in the competition. Therefore, we still believe that the couple is happy together, relishing their budding romance in the real world.

The Bachelor Nation fans could clearly see it coming and knew the other three could not beat someone Tayshia had fallen hard and fast for. She made this crystal clear after labeling Zac “future husband material” on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ and the fans could not be happier for them. The couple had an exceptionally good time during the “Hometown Date,” for which they went to New York.

Tayshia and Zac had fun at the bagel station and thoroughly enjoyed the pizza-dinner but their make-out session at the fountain area stole the show. They both seemed to be equally smitten and could not contain the amount of love they have for each other. He frankly admitted to the producers, “When I’m with her, it’s like there’s nothing else going on in the world,” and this is before she had even met his parents. Things only got better after his family saw the beautiful brunette.

They appreciated Adams for rekindling Zac’s wish to get married and have children. They could see how deeply both were engrossed in each other, and Tayshia went to the extent of admitting to his father that she could totally see her future with him. While there is tittle-tattle about Zac and Tayshia having parted ways already, we do not believe it to be true, especially after showcasing such sincere emotions for each other on national television!

