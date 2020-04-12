Isekai anime come in all shapes and sizes these days. While some adopt the same old gaming format, there are others that still manage to offer something unique. Belonging to the former category, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is quite an unorthodox Isekai that solely revolves around the life of a bookworm. It may not be corny as all the other shows of the genre, but it’s refreshing and also quite enjoyable. If you’re already following its second season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its second episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 3, titled “Needs”, is scheduled to release on April 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ revolves around a young girl named Urano Motosu who just loves books. All she wants to do in her life is read books, no matter the subject. She is able to fulfill this dream by becoming a librarian. Unfortunately for her, as soon as her best life begins, a bookshelf falls on her and kills her. But even till her last breath, she wishes she could just read a few more books before dying. A higher force listens to her prayer and gives her a second chance at life.

She gets reborn as Myne, a very weak five-year-old girl, who lives in a world where books don’t exist at all. At first, she wonders if this is a blessing or curse but she soon realizes that maybe her last chance to fulfill her passion. After some research, she finds out that most books are handwritten in her medieval world and can only be afforded by nobles. However, this does not stop her and with her unbreakable will to read more books, she sets out to completely transform the world she lives in.

In the second season, Myne gets targeted for her magic and is forced to leave her old life behind. After a noble Lord adopts her, she gets to experience a very luxurious lifestyle but this, too, comes with a price. Turns out that she has way too many responsibilities this way and all of it gets too tiring for her frail 7-year-old body. Will she be able to get through this new adventure?

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time