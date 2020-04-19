With so many anime crowding the Isekai genre these days, only a few are creative enough to be different from the regular fare. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ happens to be a huge variation from what most Isekai anime shows have to offer. It does not have an overpowered male protagonist and even the death of the main character is not an outcome of a road accident. Its first season managed to garner some really optimistic reviews because of its utterly harmless and enjoyable content. Its second season is on now and if you have been following it all along, read on further to know all about its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 4, titled “Orphanage Reforms,” is scheduled to release on April 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

Urano Motosu is a bookworm and she only has one ambition in life: be a librarian someday and spend the rest of her life reading books. After years of hard work, the day finally arrives and she becomes a librarian. However, her best life does not last too long as a bookshelf falls on her and she dies. Even during her last few moments, she prays to be able to read more.

To her surprise, she ends up waking up in a parallel world that is seemingly way behind in time compared to her normal world. When she tries to look for books in this new world, she realizes that owning books is a luxury that only nobles can afford. And being the frail little girl that she is, it won’t be easy for her to find a way to get books in this world. Even so, realizing that this is her only opportunity to live her dream, she sets out on an adventure to make books accessible in her world.

In season 2, Myne is forced to leave her old life behind after some nobles figure out that she possesses magical abilities. Although she initially wanted a better life, she soon realizes that living as a noble is not easy. She is forced to take up big responsibilities and her petite stature does not help either. Will she be able to survive this new lifestyle? Well, to know the answer to that, make sure you check out its second season.

