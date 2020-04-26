‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ may be another addition to the overcrowded Isekai genre, but comes with several unique twists. Firstly, its main character is not an overpowered hero who is destined to save his/her new world. And secondly, it is neither set in a game nor does it draw its inspirations from any. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ can be a fun anime if you’re looking for something that’s a blend of shojo and Isekai. That being said, here is everything that you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is about a young girl named Motosu Urano who has an unusual obsession with books. The only thing she has ever dreamed of being is a librarian so that she can have access to all the books in the world and read for the rest of her life. However, things don’t really go as planned. One day, she gets crushed under a bookshelf and dies. But even during her final moments, she just wishes that she could live a little longer to read just a little more.

To her surprise, she gets a second chance at life and wakes up in the body of a very frail girl named Myne. She soon discovers that her new world is very different from where she has come from. It is ancient, has little to no books, and is run by rich nobles who have access to handwritten books. Despite being the weak little girl that she is in this world, she reminds herself that this is her only chance to relive her dream.

With this, she embarks on an epic adventure to introduce her world to books and ends up finding a lot more than she could have initially asked for. In the second season, Myne gets a shot at being a part of a noble family, and as great as that may have seemed earlier, it turns out to be quite disastrous for her.

