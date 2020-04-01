Now that ‘The Masked Singer‘ Season 3 group stages are over, the competition is moving on to the ‘Super Nine’. We have seen some stellar performances across the groups. The participants have managed to amaze the panelists time and time again, with their vocal prowess and energy, on the stage. One of the performers, who has stood out, is Astronaut.

Needless to say, there are many instances on the show, including the recent season itself, where panelists and viewers are equally confused about the identity of the masked singer. However, in the case of Astronaut, viewers seem pretty sure about who the mellifluous participant is.

Curious to know about the latest clues and guesses surrounding this performer? We have got you covered in that regard. Before that, do check out the first and second clue packages, to see if anything jumps out at you.

Clues About Astronaut:

The third clue package starts with Astronaut telling the panelists that he forgets he is ‘only human’ when he’s up on the stage. We meet Astronaut’s friend, or ‘bro-naut’, who is disguised by a moon mask. The friend gives some more clues, saying Astronaut “took a huge nosedive and fell flat on his face.” He also adds that “No stumble can stop him from reaching for the moon.”

Visually, we see a cup of coffee and two dices where the fives add up to the number 10. A key phrase in the package is “bye, bye. bye”. Astronaut performs Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”. After his performance, Astronaut says “if I’m blessed to make it to the Super 9, I’ll make sure the whole world sees my whole heart as I really am.” His Lego-themed clue to Nicole is about them being at the mall. Astronaut reminds her of the time they were both together to celebrate a huge birthday. You can check out the clue package here.

Guesses About Astronaut:

Going by the clues, there is little doubt that Astronaut is Hunter Hayes. We would like to double down on the deduction we put forth, earlier. In the clue package, we see a small bridge. This might not be very important at first, but Hunter Hayes was born at Breaux Bridge, in Louisiana. Thus, it becomes rather integral.

The dice referring to 10, might indicate the 10 live performances Hayes had, within 24 hours. Notably, he has a Guinness world record for the same, which also ties in with Nick Cannon’s initial hint that one of the performers in Astronaut’s group is a Guinness world record holder.

More importantly, the clue to Nicole is a giveaway. Hayes and the panelist of ‘The Masked Singer’ happened to appear together at A Capitol Fourth, in Washington DC, in 2015. You can check out a fan’s tweet below, who has hit upon a similar line of reasoning. The netizen mentions about the event being at the National Mall.

Mall + huge birthday = Capital Fourth at the National Mall. Astronaut is 100000% Hunter Hayes!! Just listened to his song Wanted for the first time in years, and it’s a done deal. #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/HBybceCV2I — Babs Gideon (@babsblabbed) March 26, 2020

Previous clues also indicate that Astronaut is Hayes. For example, the reference to being friends with Stevie Wonder might refer to the time they performed together in ‘Dancing with the Stars‘.

While Hayes seems to be the most likely candidate, netizens have also posited that Astronaut might be one of the Jonas brothers. Since Nick Jonas is a coach on ‘The Voice‘, fans of ‘The Masked Singer’ have zeroed in on Joe Jonas or Kevin Jonas, as being the likely candidates.

They have interpreted ‘only human’ as the Jonas Brothers song, of the same name. You can check out the tweets below, where fans have stated that Astronaut might be Kevin or Joe.

hi the astronaut on masked singer has to be kevin jonas and this needed to be said — tory (@tory_stephenson) March 26, 2020

So I’m aware I’m very bad at Masked Singer guesses but….isn’t the Astronaut like extremely obviously Joe Jonas? Like am I missing something? Why is no one guessing him? — aneimansf (@aneimansf) March 26, 2020

While there are still some doubts regarding Astronaut’s identity, we are pretty sure it is Hayes. However, the future performances, along with new clue packages, will definitely help in dissipating these doubts.

Read More: The Masked Singer Rules