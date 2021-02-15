Season 4 episode 10 of ‘Attack on Titan’ sheds some more light on the motivations behind Eren’s attack and his collaboration with his half-brother, Zeke. Eren’s transformation from a naïve boy to a radical man is quite evident, but how does it factor into the larger scheme? Well, the next episode can likely shed some light on this, along with the plights of some other characters. Are you curious about what to expect from the series next? We may be able to answer some of the burning questions you have.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 11 is titled ‘Deceiver,’ and it is slated to release on February 22, 2021, at 12:10 am JST on NHK General TV. In the States, however, you can likely catch it on February 21, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET on Hulu.

Where to Stream Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

You can stream the show on three major platforms— Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Apart from this, you can buy the episode on Amazon for $2.99 (or you can also purchase the whole season for $9.99).

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

As per the preview clip, Gabi and Falco will break out of the prison and escape confinement. But what will their next steps be? Well, it seems almost too obvious that they will try to track down the Marleyan War Chief so that he can answer some burning questions for them about his betrayal to their nation. As such, it is likely that Eren will also enter the equation and reveal to them the truth about the initial attack on Paradis Island that was orchestrated by Marley all those years ago. Furthermore, we can also expect the plot to reveal more details about Zeke’s plan. Hopefully, we can also learn more about the Rumbling and when the Paradis natives plan to launch it.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

Eren is in jail, and Hange comes to talk to him about everything that has transpired. Consequently, we get to learn more about the events that took place 2 years ago. In the flashback, we see Kiyomi Azumabito arrive at Paradis upon the completion of the port. Eventually, it is also ascertained that Mikasa is the lost descendant of Hizuru’s shogun.

Kiyomi then reveals that the meeting has been arranged with Zeke’s help. Zeke had actually given her ODM gear and told her that it is powered by Iceburst Stone, a special substance found in Paradis Island. Thus, despite modernization, Kiyomi is interested in capitalizing on it. She then lays out Zeke’s three-point plan.

The first step is to conduct a test-run of the Rumbling, and then, the Paradis military will need to be strengthened. Finally, the titans must be passed down, especially the Founding Titan. He, too, plans to give up the Beast Titan to someone of royal blood. Consequently, as the only regal person in Paradis, Historia agrees to inherit it. Plus, she will have to continue her bloodline so as to ensure that Zeke’s plan does not fail. But Eren vehemently rejects this notion.

In real-time, Eren furiously asks Hange if she has any other schemes that they can employ while also iterating that he has the powers of the War Hammer Titan and the Founding Titan and that they can’t really imprison him. It also turns out that Historia is pregnant. In another flashback, we learn that Hizuru will not help Paradis trade its resources, and the former wants to monopolize them instead. Consequently, the Rumbling becomes a necessity, and Historia’s sacrifice is imminent.

The members of the Levi squad also talk about who will inherit Eren’s titan, and everyone thinks that they are most suited for the position. However, Eren states that he loves them all too much and wants them to live long lives. However, at the present time, everyone notes the shift in Eren’s personality and almost view him as a liability. Mikasa is the only one who defends him, but Connie asks her why Eren laughed when Sasha died.

Read More: Anime Like Attack on Titan