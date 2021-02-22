There is no doubt that the final season of ‘Attack on Titan’ has been riveting thus far. In episode 11, we see Hange and her crew deal with crises on Paradis Island, whereas Gabi finds her many Marleyan notions being challenged. Both Marley and Paradis Island are preparing for the eventual conflict as well. So, what can you expect from episode 12? We’re here to answer the question.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 12 is slated to release on March 1, 2021, at 12:10 am JST on NHK General TV. It is titled ‘Guides.’ But if you’re in the states, you can ideally catch it on February 28, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET on Hulu.

Where to Stream Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 12 Online?

You can stream the show on three major platforms— Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Apart from this, you can buy the episode on Amazon for $2.99 (or you can also purchase the whole season for $9.99).

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Reiner proposes launching a surprise attack on Paradis Island while also rescuing Falco and Gabi – two of their most skilled Warrior Candidates. Naturally, it seems as though the wheels will be set in motion in episode 12. We will likely see the Armored Titan and his colleagues return to the battlefield. But it is highly unlikely that Hange, her team, and Zeke will be prepared for this eventuality.

Apart from this, Commander Pyxis will be conversing with Yelena, and we are hopeful that we will learn more about Zeke’s plan in the process. Although Eren is still in jail, episode 11 has established that there are plenty who support him and his somewhat aggressive stance. Will a group of sympathizers help break him out so that he can proceed with his plan?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 11 Recap

Gabi and Falco escape from prison, and the former wants to find Zeke and question him about his betrayal, even if it kills her. Kaya, a girl who had previously been rescued by Sasha, finds the two Marleyans bickering in the woods and takes them to Sasha’s parents’ house. In the meantime, Kiyomi reveals the first boat to be powered by Iceburst Stone. Hange orders the trials of the four people, including Floch, who leaked information about Eren’s imprisonment to the press and the public. Commander Pyxis also approaches Yelena.

Falco wants to wait at the farm for the Marleyan Warriors to come and rescue them. Kaya then tells Gabi and Falco that everyone working at the farm was orphaned in the attack that took place 4 years ago. Gabi tries to hit Kaya with a rake and spews Marleyan propaganda while doing so, but Falco stops her. Kaya then takes them to her abandoned village and asks why her mother, who was helpless, was viciously eaten by a titan.

Gabi states that the incident is justified since Eldian ancestors wreaked similar havoc on the world. But when Kaya states that her mother had never killed anyone, Gabi is at a loss for words. Falco lets Kaya know that her mother’s death was an unfortunate and unintended outcome of the Marleyan mission. Back in Marley, Commander Magath states that they will launch an attack on Paradis Island within six months with a global alliance. But Reiner has seemingly convinced everyone to launch a surprise attack so as to catch Zeke and the rest of Paradis Island off guard.

