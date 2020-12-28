Fans of ‘Attack on Titan’ had waited for season 4 very eagerly. Keeping this in mind, the show makers have truly delivered some great narratives so far, and it doesn’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. In episode 4, the Tybur family and their objectives are discussed, as is the identity of Falco’s “mystery” friend, Kruger. So, without further ado, let’s dissect the climax, shall we? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

Kruger asks Falco to post a letter for him as the former cannot leave the hospital. The Tybur family also comes to town, and the head, Willy, meets with Commander Magath. They discuss the War Hammer Titan. Furthermore, Willy states that he wants to reveal the truth to the world at the festival. Falco beats Gabi in a race, and she is annoyed with all the attention he gets.

She tells him that it’s too late for him to overtake her, but Falco responds by saying that he’s doing all this for her in the very first place. Although he essentially confesses his feelings to her, she doesn’t take the hint. Later, the kids spot Willy and Magath at the site of the impending festival, talking about the burdens of war.

Falco tells Kruger that he is still unsure about beating Gabi and inheriting the titan. However, the child also says that he will keep marching forward. Falco leaves, and a doctor comes and sits next to Kruger. The medical professional introduces himself as Jaeger. He tells Kruger to leave Falco alone since it could put the safety of the boy and his family in jeopardy.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 4 Ending: What is the Significance of the Name “Kruger”?

The conversation between the two men at the hospital continues. Jaeger reveals that he pushed his son away because the former was too strict about his son becoming a doctor. The son took his sister and went outside the wall. At the end of this tale, the professional starts screaming erratically, and the hospital staff takes him away. At the celebration, Willy announces that he will reveal the solution at the festival in the form of a play.

Gabi and her posse are later seen enjoying the different food stalls in the area. The post-credit scene is where things get interesting. Falco finds Reiner and takes him to a basement where Kruger is waiting. Reiner immediately recognizes that Kruger is none other than Eren Jaeger. For avid fans of the series, this comes as no surprise since many had guessed the same at the end of episode 3.

But why is Eren going by Kruger? What is the significance of this name? Well, Eren Kruger was the name of a covert operative for the Eldian Restorationists, and he was also known as The Owl. He worked with the Marleyan military police. In fact, it was he who gave Grisha the Attack Titan power and impacted Eren’s father’s life tremendously. So in a way, it’s almost as if Eren is paying homage to his own roots.

Why Has Eren Decided to Reveal Himself to Reiner Now?

To understand Eren’s decision, we must take into consideration a few factors. Firstly, the Tybur family is in town, and they possess the War Hammer Titan, about whom not much is known. Then, Eren/Kruger has built a friendship with Falco, who doesn’t really attract much attention to himself in the larger scheme of things. Eren asks the kid to deliver letters to his family; however, the fate of the Survey Corps has not really been confirmed yet.

Needless to say, we will only find out more about Eren and his plan in the next episode. However, it is highly likely that he would have thought about all aspects of the scheme before springing into action. Moreover, the festival is going to be an important site, and Willy will be delivering his solution there as well. In the preview clip, Eren’s eyes turn into a familiar green when he says that he is the same as Reiner.

Due to this, we anticipate that Eren will be transforming into a titan once again. What is his motivation for doing so? Well, it seems likely that the whole idea is to get the Wilbur family to reveal which member is the War Hammer Titan. After all, its identity is a mystery. But if Eren transforms into a titan, then that person would really not have many choices. They, too, will have to transform to protect their loved ones from Eren.

Is the Doctor Eren’s Grandfather?

Yes, most clues point to the fact that the medical professional who meets Eren in the latter half of episode 4 is his grandfather. For starters, there’s the fact that they share the same last name of Jaeger. The doctor talks about how he pushed his own son away because the former was too strict, and this could be referencing Grisha, Eren’s father, who also was a doctor.

Grisha left with his sister, Faye, and went beyond the walls to see an airship land. Two Marleyan officials separated the siblings, and while the brother was beaten up, Faye was never seen again. Later, her mutilated body was found, but the security officers offered no justification. 7 years later, Grisha found out the truth: she had been eaten alive by dogs.

Upon learning this information, he joined the Eldian Restorationists, and we all know how that went. Interestingly, Eren Kruger was the one who avenged Faye’s death by pushing Gross off the borderline wall of Paradis Island. Gross was then eaten by a Pure Titan. Evidently, all these plot points are too closely connected. So we can rule out the possibility of a coincidence. It seems as though the doctor, Jaeger, has gone insane simply because he has lost too much in life.

Read More: Where to Stream Attack on Titan Season 4?