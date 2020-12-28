‘Attack on Titan’ is a popular anime that has captured the vivid imaginations of fans all over the world, owing to powerful narratives and stellar animation. In season 4, a time skip has occurred, and slowly but surely, the fates of all the characters are being revealed. With some rather massive announcements made recently, here’s what you can expect from episode 5.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 5 will release on January 11, 2021, at 12:10 am JST on NHK General TV. Titled ‘Declaration of War,’ it is expected to be available in the States on January 10, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET on Hulu.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

You can stream the show on three major platforms— Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Apart from this, you can buy the episode on Amazon for $2.99 (or you can also purchase the whole season for $9.99).

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the preview clip, we see Reiner confront Eren. It is likely that we will learn more about Eren’s activities in the years that are not shown in the anime. It would be interesting to find out more about the fates of his many comrades in the Survey Corps as well. When everything is said and done, the reunion is bound to be a poignant one.

Apart from this, we will see Willy take center stage at the festival. However, a very riled up Gabi is also seen reacting to what he says in the clip. From this, we can assume that whatever he has to say will not sit well with the more idealistic younger warriors in the series. Since the episode is titled ‘Declaration of War,’ we know that we will be getting some action-packed sequences.

However, it is also possible that this could be referring to the “war” between Eren’s titan and the Tybur clan’s War Hammer Titan. When Eren, in the preview, says that he is the same Reiner, his eyes sparkle. Everyone is excited to see his titan transformation after all these years, and we think that Eren could also be doing so to lure out the War Hammer Titan, whose identity has remained a secret thus far.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The Tybur family comes to town and the head, Willy, meets with Commander Magath to discuss the War Hammer Titan and the future of the country. The former states that he will reveal the truth at the festival. Gabi is defeated by Falco in a race, and following a heated argument, he basically discloses his feelings for her. Gabi, however, doesn’t take the hint.

Kruger has asked Falco to post a letter for him, and the two meet again afterward. Falco states that he is unsure if he will be able to defeat Gabi but also mentions that he will keep moving forward. When the child leaves, a doctor named Jaeger comes and tells Kruger not to put Falco’s life in jeopardy by making him deliver the letters. The professional recounts how his own son left with his sister since the doctor was too strict about the son joining the medical field.

At the celebration, Willy announces to the ambassadors that he will reveal the solution at the upcoming festival. Later, Gabi and her comrades are also seen enjoying the various food stalls. But the post-credits scene is where the identity of Kruger is confirmed. When Falco drags Reiner to a basement, the latter meets Kruger and realizes that he is Eren.

