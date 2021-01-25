If you’ve been keeping up with ‘Attack on Titan,’ then you already know that season 4 has showcased one epic narrative after the other. We finally see more about the ongoing conflict between Paradis Island and Marley. Apart from this, we are slowly learning more about the various titans and how they fit into the larger picture. With episode 7 giving us a rather action-packed combat sequence, we were curious to see how the story will progress. So, without further ado, here’s what you can expect from episode 8.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 8 will release on February 1, 2021, at 12:10 am JST on NHK General TV. However, if you’re in the States, you can ideally catch it on January 31, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET on Hulu. We know that the episode is titled ‘Assassin’s Bullet.’

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

You can stream the show on three major platforms— Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Apart from this, you can buy the episode on Amazon for $2.99 (or you can also purchase the whole season for $9.99).

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

While the Marleyan Warriors are exhausted and trampled upon, we expect that they will not die. After all, there is no point in killing them in battle without consuming the host so as to inherit the powers of the titans. Furthermore, the Marleyan Titans will be more useful for the forces of Paradis Island if they are alive and under the latter’s control. On that note, Reiner has emerged on the battlefield to protect the Jaw Titan, who has fought a brave fight but is cornered by the Attack Titan. The battle between them will be the one to look out for.

It also seems as though Gabi is ready to join the battle to avenge her fallen comrades. Falco, who obviously has feelings for her, may also follow her to Hange’s airship so as to protect her to the best of his abilities. The two Marleyan youths may just end up journeying to Paradis Island and learning more about the past attack on the nation. On this note, we expect to learn more about how the two countries plan to settle their differences in the long run.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

The fight is in full swing, and the Cart Titan and Beast Titan join it. The War Hammer Titan also fights to the best of her abilities, although she has become quite weak. Falco emerges from the building to see the fight unfold in front of him. This is also when he realizes that Reiner turned into a titan to protect him but has been rendered unconscious in the process. So, the young Marleyan takes off in search of someone who can help them and comes across Commander Magath. Gabi also shows up at the scene.

Eren tries to consume the War Hammer Titan, but since the Tybur offspring is encased in a crystal armor, he is unsuccessful. At the seaport, Armin transforms in the Colossal Titan, killing the backup Marleyan forces in the process. Levi attacks the Beast Titan, whereas the Paradis soldiers render the Cart Titan severely injured. The Jaw Titan engages the Attack Titan in combat again, which is when Eren realizes that only Porco’s titan can breakthrough the crystal armor.

Hange shows up with her crew in an airship, and Porco tries to attack it. This is when Mikasa sweeps in and cuts off his legs. Eren tears apart the Jaw Titan’s arms and places the encased Tybur offspring in the Marleyan Warrior’s mouth. Eren, still in titan form, is able to crush the crystal in the Jaw Titan’s mouth and consumes the War Hammer Titan’s spinal fluid, thereby inheriting its power. Eren clearly plans on consuming Porco’s titan as well, but Gabi and Falco scream for Reiner to come to the Jaw Titan’s rescue. Reiner shows up in the form of an unarmoured titan.

Read More: Anime Like Attack on Titan