Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’ has excellent pacing, there is no doubt. Sasha’s death is still quite fresh in our hearts, but episode 9 gives us a chance to process it, along with some much-needed context about Zeke’s and Eren’s plan. Plus, we also get to know more about what happened in the past couple of years. So, if you’re curious to know what that ending is all about, then we have got your back.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

An introspective Armin takes us back to the events that transpired 3 years ago. Eren, in titan form, carries a Marleyan ship to the shore, and Hange comes to greet them. Niccolo, a hostage, tells the captain to kill the “devils,” but Yelena kills the captain instead and accepts Hange’s invitation. Yelena, an ardent follower of Zeke, then details the strength and might of the Marleyan forces.

When asked about why Marley has not attacked Paradis yet, Yelena says that firstly, the pure titans that are meant to trap Eldians on the island actually end up protecting the area instead. Secondly, Marley is already at war with other nations, especially since Paradis forces have destroyed their Warrior unit. Yelena then reveals that she is a part of the Anti-Marleyan Volunteers.

Hange discusses Zeke’s plan with other Paradis officials, but they naturally cannot trust the Marleyan War Chief or the Anti-Marleyan Volunteers. However, with the help of the people from Marley, Paradis Island progresses tenfold and modernizes itself. Presently, everyone is dealing with Sasha’s death in their own way, including Niccolo, especially since she loved his cooking a lot. When Sasha’s family shows up at her grave, he invites them for a meal on the house.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 9 Ending: Is Annie Back?

Zeke wants to meet Eren, but Levi tells him that he’ll have to wait. We also learn that Yelena had stolen the titan serum from Marley and handed it over to Commander Pyxis. Zeke is taken to a “hotel” in the forest, especially since his titan form is not too suited for the landscape. Gabi and Falco, on the other hand, are imprisoned. Needless to say, Gabi is still angry at Eren for wrecking her hometown.

In the end, it is revealed that Armin is relaying the entire story to a crystallized Annie, who finally makes a comeback in the anime’s story after her initial appearance in season 1. This highly anticipated plot point has been revived, and naturally, there is a barrage of questions that accompany it. Will she be freed? Why has Eren not tried to use his powers to break the armor? Given that Annie has been crystallized for so long, will she be able to keep up with the new status quo?

Well, as far as episode 9 is concerned, it seems as though Annie plays a more symbolic role than a literal one. After all, it is all about the past, the “what-ifs,” and the many regrets that everyone is now feeling. Annie, who is now merely a relic of the past, fits in perfectly with the narrative. Armin has someone he can talk to, especially since it is clear that his relationship with Eren is strained.

But the image of Annie could be indicative of one thing: that the Jaw Titan may soon belong to the forces of Paradis. We know from the past that only the Jaw Titan can breakthrough the hardened crystal that Annie has encased herself in. With Zeke also on Paradis Island, it seems obvious that the Marleyan Warriors will follow suit. However, since Pieck is onto Zeke and Yelena, the Marleyan Titans may not come to rescue their War Chief. Instead, they could be looking for vengeance.

Nevertheless, this may prove to be ideal for Eren and his comrades, as in Paradis, they will easily have the upper hand. After all, Pieck, Porco, and Reiner will be in enemy territory. Plus, Zeke can freely attack his colleagues with complete disregard if need be. While Annie has only returned in spirit as of now, it seems highly likely that in the next few episodes, we will finally get to witness her wit and intellect once again.

Eren’s Transformation

Although Hange discusses Zeke’s plan with other Paradis officials in the flashback, we are never really given the bigger picture. But there are a few clues. Firstly, Zeke wants to come to the island, and then he wants to be introduced to his brother. It is clear that the War Chief has always wanted to combine Eren’s Founding Titan powers with those of a royal blooded titan, as Zeke is aware of how powerful the combination is.

Eren is able to figure out that Zeke plans to instigate The Rumbling, which will allow for the many titans inside the walls to be unleashed. Instead of indulging in war, the people of Paradis will be afforded a form of self-defense. But for Eren, the entire ordeal seems much more personal. Although he is a product of his circumstances like everyone else, he is eerily okay with the death and destruction that titans cause. It could just be his defense mechanism, especially since his powers have been quite useful, to say the least.

While there is no doubt that The Rumbling would provide Paradis Island with self-defense, it seems as though Eren wants to do this for power. He wants to, nay, needs to prove to everyone, including his enemies, that he has what it takes to protect the people he loves. However, given that Eren basically infiltrates Marley on his own and has little to no regard for the consequences of his actions, the charade of protection falls flat. It is clear that Eren no longer is that naive and idealistic boy we first meet in season 1.

