Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’ has been a rollercoaster ride thus far. Episode 8 takes it further as we get to witness the aftermath of the epic fight between the soldiers from Paradis Island and the Marleyan Warriors. Unfortunately, we also saw one of our beloved characters, Sasha, dying. Such major events have taken place already, so what can one expect from episode 9? Well, we’ve got your back.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 episode 9 will release on February 8, 2021, at 12:10 am JST on NHK General TV. However, if you’re in the States, you can ideally catch it on February 7, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET on Hulu. It is titled ‘Brave Volunteers.’

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can stream the show on three major platforms— Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Apart from this, you can buy the episode on Amazon for $2.99 (or you can also purchase the whole season for $9.99).

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

With Sasha’s unfortunate fate, we expect that a major portion of episode 9 will be an homage to her. Moreover, these flashbacks could also reveal what the Scouts and the people of Paradis Island had been doing in the duration of the time skip. We also expect that we will finally find out how and why Eren and Zeke have collided and what their ultimate goal really is.

The airship is headed back home with 3 Marleyans on board: Zeke, Gabi, and Falco. The fates of these three are yet to be determined, but it seems as though Zeke’s and Levi’s rivalry will continue back home as well. Gabi and Falco may finally learn the truth about the attack carried out by the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan all those years ago. This may also change their entire perspective towards the conflict between the nations and they may feel sympathetic towards the people of Paradis Island.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

Reiner and Eren fight it out, but due to a lack of strength on both sides, the latter momentarily emerges victorious. Mikasa takes him and retreats to the airship. Gabi, enraged by the sheer devastation and loss that she has seen in her hometown, runs after the Paradis forces. Falco tells her the truth about the Marleyan attack on Paradis Island a few years ago. Gabi, however, does not buy the “narrative” and kills a Paradis soldier. She then uses his ODM gear and climbs aboard, and Falco accompanies her.

Gabi then shoots Sasha. As Jean and Connie try to give medical care to Sasha, Gabi fires at Jean, but Falco intervenes. The two Marleyan kids are then beaten up by the Paradis soldiers before Jean restrains them and takes them to the mastermind, who turns out to be Zeke. Needless to say, the two kids are absolutely shocked. Pieck also recalls that the soldier who shoved Porco and her down the shaft is an ardent follower of Zeke.

As Hange tells Eren that he risks his own life without any concern for the lives of others, Zeke states that at least they now control the Founding Titan and a titan with royal blood. These are the tools essentials to regain Eldia’s freedom, according to the Marleyan War Chief. Connie tells everyone that Sasha has died and that her last word was “meat.” Jean blames Eren for this.

Read More: Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 8 Ending, Explained