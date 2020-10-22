‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ is a 14-film series of made-for-TV movies by Hallmark, based on the fictional character created by book writer Charlaine Harris. Aurora Teagarden is a librarian at the fictional Lawrenceton Public Library and runs the Real Murders Club, a group composed of like-minded true-crime enthusiasts like herself. The club members love discussing thrilling and mysterious cases and also take a deep interest in solving them.
Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) has a penchant for solving crimes and catching criminals, much to the dismay of her mother. Aurora often enlists the help of her fellow club members to solve real-life crimes. Curious to know where the ‘Aurora Teagarden’ mystery movies are filmed? You’ve come to the right place.
Aurora Teagarden Mystery Filming Locations
Majorly, the movies are filmed in and around Vancouver, in British Columbia, Canada, with several different towns as locations that have served as the backdrop of 14 films so far. Here are all the major locations where the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ have been shot.
Squamish, British Columbia
The Lawrenceton Public Library (where Aurora works at) is filmed at 37907 2 Ave, Squamish, BC. 37989 Cleveland Ave in Squamish serves as the location for the Lawrenceton newspaper office. Aurora’s condo is at 41719 Honey Ln, Squamish. At 1930 Diamond Rd is the filming location for the interiors of St. John the Divine Anglican Church. 37955 2 Ave or 37995 2 Ave, Squamish becomes the Lawrenceton Police Department. 38055 Cleveland Ave doubles for The Ledge Community Coffee House.
View this post on Instagram
I get by with a little help from my friends 🧡🎬✨ Always love looking back on these photos! 5 more days until an all NEW Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek. Sunday May 17th 9PM/8C only on @hallmarkmovie PLUS an all day marathon to help you catch up on any Aurora’s you’ve missed 🙌🏼 starting at 9AM/8C
Langley City, British Columbia
One of the club member’s homes is filmed at 21663 Murrays Crescent, Langley City. 20392 98A Ave in Langley City serves as Aurora’s new house. Many other houses have doubled up as the filming location for these films, including 8419 224 St, 20944 94 Ave, and 20962 93A Ave.
Abbotsford, British Columbia
Filming for one of the films (‘The Julius House’) in the series has been done at the Clayburn Village Bed and Breakfast – 34914 Clayburn Rd, Abbotsford. 4315 Wright St in Abbotsford becomes the Lawrenceton Veterans Hall, while 33787 S Fraser Way is used to film scenes set in Aida’s real estate office. Also, 31960 Royal Cres is utilized as Callie Reyes’ house.
Langley Twp, British Columbia
27347 0 Ave, Aldergrove in the Township of Langley serves as Aurora’s home while shooting for other members’ home scenes also takes place at 5693 247A St and 5708 247A St.
View this post on Instagram
Even in these tricky times we still have a lot of laughs on #AuroraTeagarden – many of them come from off camera courtesy of these two fine gentlemen- our amazing director @realmartinwood and our fantastic Executive Producer @jimheadjr . Both are expert pranksters who love nothing more than getting @candacecbure to laugh during takes. I like to think I can always keep a straight face but on this one they broke me many many times 😂@hallmarkmovie
Montour Falls, New York
Another primary location for filming the ‘Aurora Teagarden’ movies is Montour Falls, New York. West Main St, Montour Falls, is Shequaga Falls in the opening credits. Also, 401 W Main St, Montour Falls serves as the location for the exterior of Montour House Cafe & Tapas Bar.
Read More: Is There a Killer on My Street: Filming And Cast Details