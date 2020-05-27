By combining an anime style with what we’ve seen in American cartoons, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has managed to become globally popular. There is plenty of imagery from Inuit, East/South Asian, and New World societies. The tale is set in an Asiatic world where people can manipulate the classical elements, like earth, air, fire, and water. The technique is called bending, but only the ‘avatar’ can control all four. The individual is tasked with maintaining harmony among the four nations.

Obviously, with politics and power play rising to the surface, the protector has the work cut out for them. Curious to know where to stream the Nickelodeon series? We have got you covered, but first, let us tell you about it.

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender About?

The tale is set in a world of magic, now torn by war. A young boy awakens and realizes he must fulfill his destiny of becoming the Avatar and restoring peace. 12-year-old Aang is the central protagonist. He’s the last survivor of the Air Nomads and is on his way of becoming the Avatar. While on this journey, Aang is assisted by his friends. Together they also try to stop the fire nation from waging war against the others. Ultimately, Aang has to step up to his responsibilities and understand himself before he controls the real powers of the Avatar.

Is Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix?

Netflix has a fantastic collection of animated content, which sets it apart as a premier streaming platform. Subscribers are in luck because you can watch ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ here.

Is Avatar: The Last Airbender on Hulu?

Hulu keeps making smart additions to its roster of content. The films and television shows are added to cater to a wide range of tastes. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is not on Hulu, but you can check out ‘Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.’ The series takes us to a fantastic world accentuated by vibrant visuals.

Is Avatar: The Last Airbender on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus might be a relatively new entrant in the streaming wars, but the House of Mouse has the content required to make it a fan-favorite. The platform hosts all of Disney’s content, which is impressive, to say the least. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is not on the platform, but do check out ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars.’ The animated show is part of the popular franchise and weaves a memorable tale.

Is Avatar: The Last Airbender on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is Netflix’s closest competitor in terms of content. However, in this case, one has to call it a tie. Prime subscribers can watch the show thanks to the tie-up with Nickhits. Check out ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ here.

Can I Stream Avatar: The Last Airbender Online?

Sorry, but at this moment, you cannot stream ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ elsewhere. If you don’t have a Netflix or Prime subscription, you are out of luck.

Where Can I Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender For Free?

Freeloaders are in luck because you have two options to choose between if you wish to catch the episodes of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ Head to Netflix or Amazon Prime to catch the show. We recommend using the free trial period of the former because it is a month-long and Netflix hosts the series directly, unlike Amazon, which has a deal with Nickhits in place.

