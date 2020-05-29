’90 Day Fiance’ is a popular series on TLC that promotes the idea that love transcends boundaries. The non-American members visit their partners on a K-1 visa and spend some time together. After that, they decide whether they want to go home or get married. Of all the couples on the show, many fans have been rooting for Avery Warner and Ash Naeck. They are both well-settled in their lives and are parents. However, Avery and Ash’s chemistry is also undeniable. Curious to find out if the two are still together? We have the latest news and updates here.
Ash and Avery’s 90 Day Fiance Journey:
Avery and Ash spent quite a bit of their 9-month relationship arguing. However, the latter decided to go to Australia to meet Ash in person. Avery wasn’t too taken in with Ash’s views on traditional gender roles, which he teaches as a relationship coach. The real struggle arrived when Avery saw how close Ash is to his son and ex-wife.
She realized it would be tough for Ash to leave his son and travel to America to be with Avery. Since she’s also a mother, Avery does not want to complicate Ash’s relationship with Taj, his boy. Although she expected to get engaged and cannot deny the passion they have for each other, Avery’s acknowledged that the situation is complicated.
That said, Taj and Ash seem to have had a great time with Avery. The relationship coach has posted a picture of them together, saying it was Taj’s best day.
Ash also appears to be protective of Avery, as is evident from a lengthy post that he has made. It is clear that he holds Avery in very high regard, and her visit to Australia might have been more fruitful than Avery believes.
Reading the 10 truths about Avery written by her ex husband, it is hard to sit on the side line and not voice myself. I don’t know the ex husband but I know Avery and I have seen her care, love, support and fight for her kids. The 10 apparently truth are 100% questionable which may be taken as a form of defamation towards a public figure. I’ve been with Avery for close to 16 months, on FaceTime and phone calls up to 3-4 times a day and spent time with her and was lucky to spend time with Sylver, her gorgeous little daughter in Seattle. I can share that she is an outstanding mum, conscious, caring always putting her little one first. Avery goes out of her way to make sure Sylver is seen, heard and loved and the way she parents her daughter is beautiful to watch. The amount of love she gives Sylver is beyond this world. In regards to the eldest daughter I can a-test that she moves heaven and earth to see her. For Xmas, Avery saved her 💰 to buy her eldest daughter cool fun tech gadgets and a laptop if I remember well. For her birthday Avery bought her a self balancing scooters. She travels 4 hours (1 way) every 3,4 weeks to see her eldest daughter. Avery expressed with me that she would do anything to see her more but If I am not mistaken she is allowed to see her only on specified times. I have also experienced occasions where the ex-husband didn’t let her see or talk to the eldest daughter. She also pays a significant amount (for a single mum) on a monthly basis to the ex. Avery is as a single parent an exemplary mum, loving, supportive and with the biggest heart. I have no gains in this as it is no secret that we are not together after the info leak and the 100s of DMs I receive on a daily basis around the topic. But I’ve seen the girl take care of her loved ones and she is a mama bear who will give her live to protect her daughters period. Ps: for all the haters who goes around saying she is a dead beat mum, you need to bend down, peek at urself in the mirror and burst a cap in ur own ass. She never has weed around her daughter period. Avery may suck in an intimate relationship😉 but she is a gem of a mum 💎
Are Ash and Avery Still Together?
The real question is if they are still together. Ash has a private Instagram account as well, which is where he might share the latest developments of his relationship with Avery. Neither of their public accounts has very recent updates, as per the confidentiality guidelines laid down by TLC.
However, Ash has made a lengthy post about setting boundaries, which means he might be willing to try and have a relationship with Avery while also being with his son, Taj.
Accountability is a word that is often overlooked and I am guilty as charged . My challenge was that I would usually rob the person of the chance to be accountable for their actions. . The way I used to do this was to quickly excuse their behaviour, so that they don’t feel bad about what they have done. . Funnily enough, it was an automatic response whereby I’ll go straight to the space of excusing the person without letting them acknowledge the impact for their hurtful or destructive behaviour. . This used to be my people pleasing mechanism, more so towards the people I love and care for. Handle and diffuse the situation without giving a chance for the person to own their own shit and take responsibility. . It’s time for boundaries. . . . . #healthyboundaries #responsibility #loveislove
When asked in an Instagram Q&A session, whether they were still together, Avery replied that she couldn’t give exact details, but we should see what the internet has to say. Well, the internet seems to say that the two are together. Check out Avery’s picture with Ash below.
This was on the way to filming the interview portion of the show “the parts where we narrate”. Did you know those days are the worst?!?! 😂😂. First you have to go through hours of grueling “trying to find an outfit the network approves of” them you gotta answer question upon question for a solid 8-10 hours. Not a fan of interview days 👆🏻😂. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance #realitytv #realityshow
It seems that the couple will try to make their relationship work, but the distance is a hurdle they have to cross. Since they are both parents, they cannot shift easily and have to think of their children. Avery has admitted that she does not see a K-1 visa for Ash on the horizon. Naturally, it means that the relationship coach is not headed to the US to be with Avery immediately.
However, Ash’s emotional message on the last day he spent with Avery shows just how much he cares about her. Check it out here.
Behind the scene of our very last day together ✈️ 🇺🇸 . Avery cooked an amazing meal for us while I surprised her with some special flower 💐 creation . That last pic was the flash going off and blinding the shit out of my eyes 👀 . Flash and Graves doesn’t work well together 😳 . I receive a few DMs asking if our interaction during the shoot was always stressful . On camera it was super stressful and it gave the impression we were always fighting . However, off camera we had loads of fun and here is one of them . The last day was both fun and sad but we had a blast . Next week, is the last episode and I will have a surprise for y’all 😊 . Keep safe and hope y’all enjoying the show 💛 . . . . #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance #90daysfiance
Ash and Avery don’t happen to follow each other on Instagram currently, which leads us to believe that the couple might be headed for a rocky future after all.
