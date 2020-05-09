’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,’ the spin-off to the TLC original ’90 Day Fiance’ is one series that never fails to deliver when it comes to bringing us fascinating relationships. Following different couples meeting for the first time after they have developed a long-distance relationship online, the series is full of romance, drama, and trust issues. Season 4’s Avery and Ash are one such couple; their relationship is not only laden with trust issues, but insecurities and arguments also seem to be a huge factor. So, where exactly is their relationship headed? Read on to find out!

Avery and Ash: 90 Day Fiance Update

Avery Warner, the 32-year-old single mother of two from Seattle, met Ash Naeck, the 38-year-old relationship coach from Australia, on the internet when Ash commented on her food posts. The two began talking frequently and eventually turned their friendship into a relationship. So, Avery decided to travel all the way to Australia to meet her boyfriend for the first time.

There has been a physical attraction between the two for sure, but as the season has progressed, their emotional connection has been a major problem. Although Ash is a relationship coach, Avery has noted that whenever she tries to talk about serious issues with him, he has reacted badly. She has even admitted that the couple had broken up a few times before she came to meet him because of his emotional unavailability and her trust issues as most of his clients are women.

The previous episode featured an intense fight between the couple after a seminar that Ash had hosted. When Avery admitted that she didn’t like the way Ash reacted when some women challenged his ideas and thought that the entire seminar came off as sexist, Ash admitted that it wasn’t his finest most. But, he also felt attacked and felt like he didn’t have the support of his girlfriend when he needed it the most. Ash even went as far as to call his girlfriend “heartless” and proceeded to pack his bags to leave the place where they were staying together.

The question that remains is whether the couple able to weather the storm? Or did they decide that there was no coming back from all their issues and break up? Read on to find out!

Avery and Ash: Spoilers

Although the actual reason is unknown, it seems like Avery and Ash ended up calling off their relationship. When a fan commented and asked if they were still dating on one of Avery’s most recent Instagram post, he confirmed that they were not, but didn’t specify when they broke up, or the reason behind it.

Similarly, even Avery implied on her Instagram that the couple had called it quits while she was doing a Q and A after the seminar episode had aired. When a fan wrote that they knew for a fact that the couple was still together because Avery was answering questions quite honestly, she replied with: “You may be surprised, I could just be someone who can come from a place of love in my responses regardless of if the person is an ex or not.”

Regardless of everything that has happened, Avery and Ash still seem to hold a lot of respect and love for each other, and it’s clear that there is no bad blood between the two.

Read More: Are Stephanie and Erika From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?