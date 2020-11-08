Created by Marco Pennette (‘Mom’), ‘B Positive’ draws inspiration from Pennette’s real-life experiences of getting a kidney transplant. The show, which dropped on November 5, 2020, follows Drew who is on the verge of fatal renal failure. The premiere lends us a peek into his life. Divorced from his ex-wife Julia and a dad to a disconnected teenage daughter, Drew does not have many friends. Therefore, getting a B-positive blood-group match is difficult.

This is when he meets an old acquaintance Gina at a common friend’s wedding. Gina, on the other hand, is a wild woman who does absurd things when she gets drunk. Apart from ruining weddings and falling off windows, this time, she offers her kidney to Drew — although she barely knew the guy in high school. But when she becomes sober the next day, her decision does not change. And thus, starts off a weird relationship between two very different people. Well, we will come to the details of the first part later in our short recap. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

B Positive Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘B Positive’ episode 2 is slated to be released on November 12, 2020, at 8.30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT, on CBS.

B Positive Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘Die Alysis’. The episode follows Drew as his health worsens further. In a bid to ensure that his condition does not deteriorate more, he has to ascertain that Gina is still serious about donating her kidney. Therefore, he ends up making her an offer she cannot refuse.

Where Can You Stream B Positive Episode 2 Online?

‘B Positive’ is a CBS show, so you can watch it with a cable connection on your tv screens. Otherwise, with an active cable id, you can also catch the show on the official CBS site or CBS All Access. Cord cutters can opt for watching the show on DirecTV or Fubo TV. You can live stream CBS on Hulu With Live TV, which offers a seven-day trial. Viewers additionally have the option to stream the series, live and on-demand, through an Amazon Prime CBS All-Access subscription.

B Positive Episode 1 Recap:

In the first episode, Drew, a therapist and newly divorced dad, needs a kidney donor. His doctor asks him to reach out to his extended family for a potential match. However, Drew states that he does not want a “Republican kidney.” The next weekend, he attends a wedding and meets a high school classmate Gina. Gina is mostly high on alcohol — only staying sober when she needs to drive the bus for the assisted living facility she works at. She continues to converse with Drew and discovers his problem. Out of nowhere, she offers him one of her kidneys.

The next day, Gina and her Gabby visit the doctor. After a blood test, it is confirmed that she is a perfect match. However, she needs to stay sober for three months. Gina promises that she can handle it. But when Drew visits her the next day, she is already drunk. A furious Drew calls off the arrangement. But he eventually realizes his mistake and pursues her, asking forgiveness. The two reconcile and decide to act on the agreement.

