TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is the channel’s hit reality show that has also received its share of backlash over the years. This is mainly because of the rocky relationships showcased in the episodes that make the stars vulnerable to online trolls. But the franchise has now come up with its latest spin-off, which gives a chance to the participants to answer back. Titled ‘B90 Strikes Back’, the series gives 90-Day alums the opportunity to reply to questions from fans and strike back at troll comments.

TLC’s President and GM Howard Lee explained how the team came up with the idea of the show. He said in the channel’s press release: “It’s always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we’ve ever seen.” He further added: “Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can’t wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.”

The featured stars watch the episodes of their season and then respond to the commentary made by folks on social media platforms. TLC explained: “Fans can look forward to commentary on some of the most outrageous moments addressed by their favorite cast members directly, all self-shot from their homes.” The entire first outing of ‘B90 Strikes Back’ has been filmed by the stars themselves during the quarantine period. Well, if you are an avid fan of ’90 Day Fiance’, you must be wondering about who will be featured in the first season and what are the options to stream the show online. Worry not, we have you covered. Read on.

B90 Strikes Back Episode 1 Release Date & Time

‘B90 Strikes Back’ episode 1 will release on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on TLC.

B90 Strikes Back Cast

Season 1 will focus on the couples featured in the seventh edition of the show. They are: Stephanie from Yonkers, NY, and Erika from Australia, who had managed to stir controversy because of Steph’s insecurities regarding her partner’s friends. Ed from San Diego and Rosemarie from the Philippines generated huge backlash on social media because of Ed’s reservations about his lover’s living conditions. Then, there is Avery from Seattle and Ash from Australia, joined by David from Las Vegas. Catfish victim Yolanda from Las Vegas will also make an appearance, accompanied by the much-talked-about couple Darcey from Middletown and Tom from the UK.

How to Watch B90 Strikes Back Online?

You can catch all the episodes of ‘B90 Strikes Back’ by tuning in to TLC on your tv screens every Monday evening at 8 pm ET. If you have a cable subscription, you can additionally catch the episodes online after their tv premiere on TLC’s official website. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Aready-released episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

B90 Strikes Back Trailer

For a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming episodes, check out the first-look trailer from the show below:

