TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ season 4 definitely managed to create a lot of stir because of its featured stars. There was so much controversy that fans started pouring in their views, on social media platforms, in heaps! Well, in an attempt to give the couples a chance to defend themselves, TLC launched another spinoff — where the stars strike back at online trolls and comments. Aptly titled ‘B90 Strikes Back’, the show landed on June 22, 2020, on the channel. We saw Ed, Rosemarie, Ash, Avery, and Yolanda, watching their own episodes and sharing their experiences — while responding to online comments. After an explosive premiere, the series is all set to make a comeback with its second episode next week! And here’s everything we know about it.

B90 Strikes Back Episode 2 Release Date & Time

‘B90 Strikes Back’ episode 2 will release on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on TLC.

B90 Strikes Back Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 will feature Darcey and Tom as they respond to some of the most-asked questions about the couple. Ed will describe yet another at-home grooming regimen. Rose will come on clear about the accusations against her sister being involved in some shady business. Yolanda will have her chance to vent out her frustrations regarding Williams. “Avery watches with her mom while Ash sets the record straight on moving to the U.S.” — according to TLC.

How to Watch B90 Strikes Back Online?

You can catch all the episodes of ‘B90 Strikes Back’ by tuning in to TLC on your tv screens every Monday evening at 8 pm ET. If you have a cable subscription, you can additionally catch the episodes online after their tv premiere on TLC’s official website. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free options as well. You can live-stream the series on Directv, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

B90 Strikes Back Episode 1 Recap

Both Ed and Rosemarie get ready to watch the show from their homes. Ed remarks how he feels bad that people make fun of his neck when he was actually suffering from an ailment. When others comment on Rose’s age, he says that he bought several gifts for her — to which she replies that she did not receive anything like dresses. Next up is Avery who describes her cannabis-infused salads. She tells that she met Ash on Instagram and expresses how she was impressed with his spirituality. She goes on to read several mean tweets about her and simply laughs. Yolanda talks about her 40-year-old boyfriend, Williams. She says that she actually believed his lies. Even Ed reads some tweets but does not give any mean replies.

Avery describes how Ash had lied about not getting a visa due to bankruptcy. But Ash reverts that he canceled the process after Avery broke up with him the day before. Even Yolanda reads comments on social media on how Williams was a player and she did not realize. Yolanda simply replies that she was in love. But her daughter supports her and says that she will find her a real man. THE END!

