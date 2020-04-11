The latest addition in ‘The Bachelor’ universe, ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is a dating reality series that features aspiring musicians who are looking for a connection that will last a lifetime. Once the young and single contestants enter the mansion and form a romantic partnership with someone, the couples go on music-themed dates, perform famous songs in front of the judges or a live audience. After a series of elimination, the top 2 couples compete in a musical battle, and the couple with the most chemistry and sync is declared the winner.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Cast
‘The Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison will be joining the show as the host. Let’s find out the details about the contestants (including those who enter at a later stage) and judges of the show.
1. Mel – Brooklyn, New York.
A die-hard Jon Mayer fan, Mel (27) learned songwriting from Berklee College of Music. She dislikes the modern idea of love and hates dating apps. Stevie Nicks inspires her music. She can also do a mean ‘Seinfeld’ impression. Genre: Indie Rock
2. Bekah Purifoy – Washington, D.C.
Bekah (25) has a BFA in musical theatre and is a proud musical theater nerd. She claims she has never been on an actual date, but her Instagram profile states otherwise. Hmm. Genre: Musical theatre
Also, Bekah once attempted crashing into Kim Kardashian’s property but was caught by the security.
3. Brandon Mills – Nashville, Tennessee
Thank you for all the love and support this past Saturday for my EP release at The Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery. My heart is filled with gratitude and love for Asbury Park and everyone that came out to the show! I truly appreciate all the love. @dannybones64 @rachelanadobken @lvandtk
Brandon (34) has been playing saxophone since he was 4. He is a former Marine who used music as a form of motivation for himself and his fellow soldiers. Brandon is still reeling from the fact that his lover moved on while he served his country. He has once opened for Jason Derulo at Times Square.Genre: American folk-pop
5. Bri Stauss – Provo, Utah
Multiple heartbreaks and a failed engagement have made Bri (28) stronger. She is looking for a partner who is not commitment-phobic, understands her passion, and also desires to share it with her. PS – She has a gluten allergy. Genre: Pop
5. Cheyenne Arnell – Lawndale, California
Cheyenne (23) aspires to become a pop sensation. Despite living in California, Cheyenne has never been to a nightclub. She wants her man to have solid morals and ethics and a fantastic sense of humor. She feels dating someone with similar aspirations would help in developing a stronger bond. Genre: R&B
6. Christopher Watson – Los Angeles, California
Chris (30) took up music as a profession, after his father’s demise. He is a wedding singer who desires a partner he can grow old with. It’s a bonus if she’s a singer. Genre: Soul
7. Danny Padilla – Sherman Oaks, California
…more like “Danny POOLdilla” 🧜🏻♂️ Honestly, I’m super excited to try and ACTUALLY get tan and in shape this summer. I have never really gotten there but always wanted it, and I guess there’s no time like the present. Is there anything y’all wanna work on/do more this summer? 📷: @victoriaaycock #instagood #summer #pool
A self-proclaimed weirdo, Danny (26) is a YouTube sensation because of his song covers and impressions. He loves game-nights and can give you goose-bumps with his beat-boxing. He wants his woman to embrace both his goofy and serious personality. Singer-Songwriter
8. Gabe Baker – Houston, Texas
It goes without saying that some new “realities” are “working out” as of late…lol but the other reality that is always happening is my fitness training schedule!⠀ •⠀ While I won’t be making formal posts of my workouts (considering other options to share fitness content), I’ll be regularly posting in my story and will have a fitness story highlight for anyone interested in the different workouts I do every week!⠀ •⠀ Just focused on staying fit to live! ⠀ •⠀ 📸>>> @belovedbyamy Thanks for capturing my constant striding from one thing to the next! 💪🏾
The multi-talented Gabe (28) is a performer, member of the Christian Ministry, and an athlete who played at Division 1 football at Rice University. He loves to motivate others but yearns for a woman who can rule his heart. His secret weapon is his cello. Genre: Soul and Folk
9. Jack Mason – Dallas, Texas
Jack (28) is a single father to a 3-yr-old son. Being raised in a musical family has helped him shape his career as a live performer. He desires to find the woman who can fill the void in his life with love and music. Genre: Country
10. Jamie Gabrielle – Nashville, Tennessee
comment captions below i’m out of ideas 📸: @bibi.valderrama . . . #nashville #music #countrysinger #popmusic #girl #singer #songwriter #brunette #photography #model #love #musician #modeling #happy #cover #countrygirl #countrymusic #vibes #selfie #summer #lfstores #jeep #davidyurman #samedelman #ayto #beauty #makeup #fitness
A lover of margaritas, Jamie (21), has been on over 100 dates but can’t manage to find even one person who makes her heart skip a beat. Her dream is to make it big in the musical scene. Also, she is hoping for a man to serenade her. Well, it looks like that is going to turn into a reality soon. Genre: Country
11. Josh Hester – Nashville, Tennessee
I spend a ton of time on this thing! Keeps me outdoors and in shape! @iamspecialized bikes 💪💪 #bike #mountainbike #bike #biking #mountain #outdoor #outdoors #grind #work #workhard #workout #hardwork #fitness #fit #getfit #inshape #tothetop #everyday #allday #live #life #music #singer #newartist #artist
Former Deputy Sheriff, Josh (31), is now an Uber driver who goes by the name “The Singing Uber Driver.” He has given over 3,500 singing Uber rides so far. Josh is a divorcee and is looking for someone who loves music as much as him. Genre: Country and Pop
12. Julia Rae – Wayne, Pennsylvania
If this weekend is any indication of how this next trip around the sun will go, bring it on 😍💃🏼 unfortunately, the limo service at my disposal will not continue…yet 😜 huge shout out to all of my girls for making this weekend one I’ll never forget – love you all immense amounts ♥️
Winner of Miss Pennsylvania Teen and Miss Philadelphia, Julia (27) is a professional recording artist who has been featured in ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade for eight years. She has struggled with cystic fibrosis for the most part of her life, and now that she is stable, she wants to walk the aisle with her dream man, singing all the way. Genre: Pop
13. Mariana Jasel – Dallas, Texas
Mariana (23) is a hopeless romantic who loves to travel and visit historical museums. She looks up to her father, who has raised her single-handedly. She is looking for a man who finds his way to her heart. Genre: R&B and Pop
14. Matt Ranaudo – Encino, California
Matt (32) has a band of his own – Brother Stone & The Get Down and credits his musical talent to his father. He hasn’t shaved his beard for seven long years. Matt wants a simple and humble girl as a life partner. Genre: Neo-Soul
15. Michael Todd – Atwater, California
Michael (31) takes pride in his two first names. His vibrant and fun personality can rock any party. One of his singles has been streamed over 100,000 times on Spotify. He wishes to settle down with someone who can rock his world. Singer-Songwriter
16. Natascha Bessez – Los Angeles, California
Freshly single, Natascha (33) has tasted international success in the music world and has been on tours with various music sensations. She has also won Miss New York Teen USA. Natascha is looking for someone who shares similar ideologies about life and love. Genre: Pop
17. Ruby Jane Smith – Austin, Texas
Ruby (25) has been playing violin since she was two and is the youngest violin player to ever play at the Grand Ole Opry. Although she has dated many people from the music background, Ruby hasn’t found the one yet. She has also worked with Lady Gaga and Willie Nelson. Genre: Indie Pop
18. Rudi – Los Angeles, California
Rudi (24) has come to the show to find a life partner who complements her crazy side. She works as a demo artist and has once performed for a crowd of 20,000 people at Lollapalooza. Rudi is sneaky and can unlock your phone while you’re asleep. Genre: R&B and Pop
19. Russell Johnson – New York, New York
Hi friends. Just wanted to thank everyone for the overwhelming love for my new single ‘Sarah’ Every text, stream, and share has meant the world to me 🖤 I also put the full acoustic video on my YouTube (link in bio if you want to check it out) Thank you all again. Xoxo, Russell
Russell (26) is a performer who also works as a knife-throwing and archery instructor. As a child, he went to a military boarding school. A shy and reserved person, Russell is looking for someone who can compel him to open his heart out. Genre: American Folk
20. Ryan Neal – Dearborn Heights, Michigan
Fresh off a break-up, Russell (28) is looking forward to dating a woman who respects his passion. He can dance as good as he sings. Russell has a studio at home and can gobble up an entire pizza in one sitting. Genre: Jazz, Funk, Pop, and R&B
21. Savannah McKinley – Nashville, Tennessee
the sun will shine again, my friend just you wait and see after the storm comes a calming peace and a beautiful breeze will blow sweetly the birds will sing the flowers will bloom you’ll feel the sun smiling down on you just trust in God, He’ll help you through yes, the sun will shine again. -dionne oakley I found this poem early this morning and thought it was pretty. I hope everyone has a bright and happy monday 🌞
A self-taught guitarist and yogi, Savannah (25) has become a popular name in Nashville because of her musical talent. She quit her job in the corporate sector to pursue her dream. Now she wants to pursue the man of her dreams. Genre – Acoustic Pop
22. Sheridan Reed – Austin, Texas
Hanging with these good pups yesterday, but even better is getting to hang with their humans. I’ve somehow fallen into a great little group of friends over the last six months and it’s been fantastic getting to know them and also see how my wonderful old friends connect with my new community, pure magic. 📸: @leliachristine
Sheridan (27) is the winner of a local band competition. He lived in his car, “Sheila,” on his music tours. He loves researching holistic remedies. He is looking for a woman who loves him for his inner personality and not just his music and hair. Genre: R&B Soul Pop
23. Trevor Holmes – Encino, California
Trevor (29) is often referred to as the guy Katy Perry flirted with on American Idol, where he managed to reach in the Top 25. A former semi-pro hockey player, Trevor is also an avid surfer. He works a regular 9 to 5 job and performs at local clubs at night. He aspires to be someone’s No. 1. Genre: Country Pop
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Judges
The show features an award-winning ensemble comprising talented singers Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. It will also include some exceptional performances by famous artists and bands like The Plain White Tees, John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane, and Shaggy.
Apart from the celebrities mentioned above, we can also expect to see various ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ couples, namely, JoJo Fletcher and fiance Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and boyfriend, Jason Tartick.