This Saturday’s episode of ‘Backstreet Rookie’ has many important developments, including an incident that changes Dae Hyun’s course of life. On the other hand, even Saet Byul seems to be not having an end to her problems. So, have you watched the show’s latest episode yet? If yes, you would know that it has currently finished airing 10 episodes and is now all set to release the 11th part. But since ‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama, here is a rundown on how you can catch its episodes online in the US.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 11 will release on July 24, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI, followed by episode 12 on July 25, 2020. It will wrap up with its 16th episode on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 11 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 10 Recap

At the end of ‘Backstreet Rookie’ episode 9, we had seen Yeon Joo telling Dae Hyun that he should find someone who is suitable for him. In a surprise twist, she even splits up with him after she herself had invited him over for a dinner date. In the 10th episode, Dae Hyun tries to figure out the reason behind his ex-girlfriend’s sudden decision. He knows that only the misunderstanding regarding Saet Byul could not be the sole reason. Dae Hyun tries to contact Yeon Joo and reaches her doorsteps to learn the truth. This is when he learns about his dad’s new job.

If you have watched the episodes, you would know that Dae Hyun’s father had earlier told his family that he had landed a job. But he did not explain the exact details of his work. He just mentioned that he would be dealing with client services. Dae Hyun now discovers that his dad is the driver for Yeon Joo’s family. He unravels this secret after reaching Yeon Joo’s house and the truth does not go well with him. There is also this incident of Yeon Joo’s fam approaching his mum to sign insurance. But Dae Hyun is unaware of these developments, yet.

With so many new turns of events, Dae Hyun heads to the bar and tries to drown his sorrows with alcohol. He then heads to the beach to spend some time alone. In a very important development, Saet Byul reveals before Dae Hyun that she has liked him for a very long time. This new information will definitely give their relationship a whole new turn. On the other hand, Saet Byul again becomes homeless when she is asked to leave the house by Kang Ji Wook’s manager. Since Ji Wook is a popular actor, a girl staying at his place would encourage rumors and lead to gossip. To save his image from getting spoiled, the manager takes this decision.

