‘Backstreet Rookie’ had first started off with a love triangle between Dae Hyun, Saet Byul, and Yeon Joo. But after Dae Hyun and Yeon Joo’s breakup, Saet Byul finally gets a chance to get closer to her boss. But this week, things become complicated when Ji Wook expresses interest for his childhood friend, Saet Byul! Yes, now, we have another love triangle! So, have you watched the show’s latest episode yet? If yes, you would know that it has currently finished airing 12 episodes and is now all set to release the 13th part. But since ‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama, here’s a rundown on how you can catch its episodes online in the US.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 13 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 13 will release on July 31, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI. It will be followed by episode 14 that drops on August 1, 2020. Season 1 will wrap up with its 16th episode on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 13 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 12 Recap

In episode 11, Yeon Joo faces some difficult consequences after breaking up with Dae Hyun. On the other hand, Saet Byul is extremely elated for getting a chance to finally divert her boss’s attention toward her. It is also revealed that Saet Byul has been harboring a lifelong crush on Dae Hyun after he had saved her when she was young. Meanwhile, Saet Byul’s childhood friend Kang Ji Wook shows a romantic inclination toward the bright, lively girl. But when he sees her spending more time with Dae Hyun, he gets jealous. Ji Wook even changes the venue of his upcoming modeling assignment to Dae Hyun’s convenience store so that he can be in close proximity to Saet Byul.

When Ji Wook hears about Dae Hyun and Yeon Joo’s breakup, he starts believing that the store owner is using Saet Byul to make Yeon Joo regret her decision. He even confronts Dae Hyun and asks him not to mislead Saet Byul. Dae Hyun initially attempts to explain his side of things but when Ji Wook does not listen, he ends up losing his temper. Ji Wook can hold it no longer and reveals that he likes Saet Byul. Dae Hyun is obviously flustered after hearing this news and it leads to an increase in tension between the two men.

In the 12th episode that landed this Saturday, Choi Dae Hyun and Kang Ji Wook are seen competing for Jung Saet Byul’s attention. Dae Hyun even starts spying on the two best friends and is uncomfortable with their closeness. The guys carry on their silent war and the next episodes will reveal how the battle ends for the two!

