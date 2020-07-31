Love is in the air! We are eventually coming closer to seeing Dae Hyun and Saet Byul developing a fondness for each other. This is a development, which, we, as fans, had been waiting for all this while. So, have you watched the show’s latest episode yet? If yes, you would know that it has currently finished airing 13 episodes and is now all set to release the 14th part. But since ‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama, here’s a rundown on how you can catch its episodes online in the US.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 14 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 14 will release on August 1, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI. Season 1 will wrap up with its 16th episode on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 14 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 13 Recap

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Episode 12 had concluded with Yeon Joo rushing to meet Saet Byul after discovering why she had left her well-paying job in the first place. Seung Joon had coerced Saet Byul into taking the blame for something she had not done. As a result, Saet Byul had resigned. In the 13th episode that dropped this Friday, Saet Byul is seen bonding with her sister Eun Byul. The younger sibling is bullied by some guys in school. But then, Saet Byul learns of the same and stands up for her sister. But the gang beats her up and asks her for more cash in order to get away from Eun Byul’s life.

Dae Hyun obviously comes to the rescue and even treats Saet Byul at the convenience store. He also tells her that she can always depend on him. There’s no need to run away from any situation. Saet Byul is moved once again and grows closer to her boss. She had even felt thankful in an earlier scene when Dae Hyun had gifted her a table to prepare for the upcoming GED. We also note that Dae Hyun is now growing more fond of his employee. Ji Wook’s confession has certainly taken a toll on Dae Hyun. On the other hand, Yeon Joo wants to get back together with Dae Hyun as well.

At the store, Yeon Joo, in an effort to get closer to Dae Hyun, tells him that the director of the convenience store wants to hire him as an advisor at the head office. Yes, she is trying her tactics but she has not yet disclosed that she had cheated on him earlier. With Dae Hyun slowly moving on, this new bit of news will, of course, have serious aftermath. We need to wait for the next episodes to see how the story pans out from here.

Read More: Best Love-Making Scenes in Korean Movies