We are seriously in doubt if Saet Byul and Dae Hyun’s romantic journey will have a happy ending at all. With the finale fast approaching, things are only getting more complicated between the pair. So, have you watched all of the previous episodes of ‘Backstreet Rookie’ yet? If yes, you would know that it has currently finished airing 14 episodes and is now all set to release the 15th part. But since ‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama, here’s a rundown on how you can catch its episodes online in the US.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 15 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 15 will release on August 7, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI. This will be followed by the 16th and final episode that drops on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 15 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 14 Recap

The 13th episode follows Dae Hyun and Saet Byul as they finally get together to spend some time by themselves. But at that precise moment, Saet Byul gets attacked by a gang of bullies. Meanwhile, in another scene, Saet Byul watches Yeon Joo as she returns to Dae Hyun and confesses that she wants things to go back to normal. And as Saet Byul watches Jeon Joo hugging her boss, she is frustrated. On the familial front, news about Eun Byul is uploaded online. As a result, Eun Byul is evicted from the dorm and then is asked to leave the band as well.

In a bold move, this time, Saet Byul decides to face her problems herself. Not only does she tackle the bullies but she also manages to gather proof that her sister is innocent. Dae Hyun and his mother support her all along and eventually, she is able to clear Eun Byul’s name. After the matter is solved, Saet Byul reaches the convenience store to thank Dae Hyun. She advises him to take up the position at the head office while she handles the store.

In the 14th episode that dropped this Saturday, starts off by addressing the cliffhanger at the end of episode 13 — when Dae Hyun is just about to kiss Saet Byul. Dae Hyun then takes up his first assignment as the representative of all convenience store franchise owners. But things become a bit complicated. Saet Byul is further worried when Dae Hyun falls sick. She visits him at the hospital but meets Yeon Joo who advises her to set her priorities. Once Dae Hyun recovers, he invites Saet Byul for a romantic moment at the terrace. Dae Hyun’s dad meets his first love from his younger days. Of course, the news does not go well with Dae Hyun’s mom who is furious after discovering her husband with another woman.

