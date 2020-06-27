The Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo starrer Korean drama, ‘Backstreet Rookie’, has only aired four episodes to date and it has already managed to land itself in huge controversy. But this has not stopped its numbers from increasing every week. In fact, the show is reporting rising ratings with each new episode. The backlash received by the series is mainly because of its ‘adult content’ and ‘inappropriate sexual nature’ — according to the over 6000 complaints registered by fans — as reported by the Korean news outlet PD Journal. However, the romantic comedy has averaged high nationwide ratings and continues to do so.

‘Backstreet Rookie’ begins by introducing us to Choi Dae-Hyun, who meets a group of high school girls, including Jung Saet-byul. When they ask him to buy cigarettes from a convenience store, he gets them candies instead. Fast forward to three years later, Dae-Hyun is working in his own small convenience store and is looking for a part-time worker. Saet-byul applies, gets the job, and starts working night shifts in the shop. Thus starts a rollercoaster of a romantic ride between the two lead stars.

‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama but fans of Korean shows abroad must be wondering how to catch the episodes online. Read on for some detailed insights!

Backstreet Rookie Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 5 will release on July 3, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI. This will be followed by episode 6, which drops on July 4, 2020. The show will wrap up with its 16th episode on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 5 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episodes 3 & 4 Recap

This week, in ‘Backstreet Rookie’, we see further developments in the love lives of Choi Dae-Hyun and Jung Saet-byul. While Saet-byul already harbors a huge crush on her boss Dae-Hyun, she is forced to approach cautiously since he already has a girlfriend. The more Saet-byul tries to flirt, the more Dae-Hyun draws the line. In one hilarious scene, we also see the charming girl, beating the crap out of a trio of rowdy men, who had decided to lift stuff from the store. After driving some sense into them, she demands they pay back the cash value of the things they had stolen from the shop.

While all this is happening, Dae-Hyun’s girlfriend, Yeon-Joo, sneaks inside the store to check out Saet-byul. However, since Saet-byul is out, Yeon-Joo mistakes the former’s friend to be the new part-timer. Saet-byul hopes that her boss and his lover would break up for good. And her dream might come true since Dae-Hyun’s relationship is more on the platonic side and there is hardly any spark in his romance. So, will Saet-byul eventually succeed in getting closer to the man she is smitten with? Only time will tell!

