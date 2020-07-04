‘Backstreet Rookie’ is SBS’s Korean drama, based on the webtoon ‘Convenience Store Saet Byul’. It tells the unpredictable love story of a young girl and her store manager. They had previously met each other four years ago when a trouble-maker of a teen, Saet Byul asked Dae Hyun to buy her a pack of cigarettes. Now, she gets a job as a part-time employee in Dae Hyun’s convenience store. What ensues after this is a chain of hilarious incidents that lead to an eventful tale of romance and friendship.

In the fourth episode, we had seen Yeon Joo walking in on Saet Byul getting a piggyback ride from Dae Hyun. Saet Byul was just joking around with her boss after being awarded employee of the month. But the sudden surprise is not a welcome sight for Yeon Joo. The fifth episode sees Yeon Joo misunderstanding Dae Hyun because of the incident. But although she is furious, she pretends like everything is fine.

Yeon Joo even invites Saet Byul and her boyfriend over for a fancy dinner. Saturday’s episode (episode 6), picks up the story right from here and further chronicles the journeys of the lead trio. Well, we will cover the details of the latest episode in our recap section. But since ‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama, here is a rundown on how you can catch its episodes online in the US.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 7 will release on July 10, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI, followed by episode 8 on July 11, 2020. It will wrap up with its 16th episode on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 7 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 6 Recap

In episode 5, we had seen the relationship between Yoo Yeon Joo and Choi Dae Hyun reaching a rough patch because of a misunderstanding. They come from diverse family backgrounds and have contrasting personalities and interests. When Yoo Yeon Joo sees Dae Hyun giving a piggyback ride to Jung Saet Byul, she gets further agitated. In this Saturday’s episode, more chaos hits the lives of the protagonists. Jung Saet Byul is attacked by some rowdy students while she is finishing her part-time shift.

Coming back to Dae Hyun, he tries to apologize to Yeon Joo for the misunderstanding about Saet Byul. However, Yeon Joo is more irritated with what she believes is Dae Hyun’s un-refined behavior. On the other hand, we learn that Saet Byul had dropped out of her school in order to support her sister. After the death of their father, Saet Byul was forced to take up random jobs to earn some extra income.

