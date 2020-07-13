‘Backstreet Rookie’ might be hilarious but it has its own doses of emotions and introspections. With the characters having to deal with different issues, all of the relationships in the story are currently in turmoil. The series had started off with an entertaining romance but now, as the episodes have progressed, we are getting a deeper insight into the problems in the lives of the protagonists. So, have you watched the show’s already released episodes yet? If yes, you would know that it has currently finished airing eight episodes and is now all set to release the ninth part. But since ‘Backstreet Rookie’ is an SBS drama, here is a rundown on how you can catch its episodes online in the US.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Backstreet Rookie’ Ep 9 will release on July 17, 2020, at 9 am ET on iQIYI. It will wrap up with its 16th episode on August 8, 2020.

Where to Stream Backstreet Rookie Episode 9 Online?

‘Backstreet Rookie’ releases two weekly episodes every Friday and Saturday on SBS. If you reside in Korea, you can simply watch the episodes on tv with the help of a cable subscription or online on the show’s official website. For viewers living outside Korea, the only viable option is to catch the released episodes on iQIYI, where the series is broadcast with multi-languages subtitles, including English.

Backstreet Rookie Episode 8 Recap

Dae Hyun has always tried his best to be the perfect boyfriend for Yeon Joo. However, after countless rejected dates, requests for meetups, and Yeon Joo’s affluent friends and family making him uncomfortable, Dae Hyun has still not realized that the relationship is too toxic for him. On the other hand, Saet Byul is dealing with her own issues. When a real estate agent ghosts on her, and her sister joins an entertainment company, Saet Byul has no place to stay. But Dae Hyun’s mother helps her out and she moves in with her boss and the family.

Saet Byul also learns that her sister is auditioning in agencies to become an idol. Unable to trace her, Saet Byul seeks the help of her best friend and actor, Ji Wook, to track her down. Dae Hyun is able to find Man Bok, the real estate agent who had cheated Saet Byul. Meanwhile, Yeon Joo, frustrated with her relationship, ends up cheating on Dae Hyun with her friend Seung Joon. Although Yeon Joo does not feel guilty at the start, an encounter with Saet Byul changes everything.

What happens is, Saet Byul reaches Yeon Joo’s office to collect her prize but this is when she learns that Yeon Joo is going to the same opera she had denied to attend with Dae Hyun earlier. Saet Byul confronts Yeon Joo and asks her to not keep hurting Dae Hyun. Realizing her mistake, Yeon Joo rushes to Dae Hyun’s home to apologize. But guess what? She is yet to know that Dae Hyun and Saet Byul are staying in the same house! How will this new bit of information affect the relationship? Tune in next Friday to find out!

Read More: Best Love-Making Scenes in Korean Movies