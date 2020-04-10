Adapted from a novel of the same name by Yasutaka Tsutsui, is somewhat of a buddy cop anime that blends comedy with some serious crime investigation. Driven primarily by its two main characters, ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ first establishes some major differences between them. From ethics to even the most basic morals, Daisuke and Haru seem to worlds apart. But then comes a time when they are forced to leave behind everything they hate about one another and fight crime together.

Packed with action, drama, comedy and a little bit of mystery, ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ should certainly be somewhere on top of your watch list this season. So if you’re looking forward to watching its first episode, read on further to know all about its streaming details and release date.

Balance Unlimited Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited episode 1 released on April 10, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 1 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ centers around a detective named Daisuke Kanbe. Daisuke takes immense pride in all of his luxuries. But since his presence in the Metropolitan Police Department proves to be a little problematic, he is transferred to the Modern Crime Prevention Headquarters, where often guys like him are sent. Things get worse when he is partnered with Haru Katou, a detective who despises him and hates how he obsesses over materialistic things. However, when some really challenging mysteries are presented to the two detectives, they are forced to leave all of their differences behind and work together as a team. With this, their emotional trajectory goes from “I can’t stand you” to “you’re not half as bad as I thought you were.”

Balance Unlimited Trailer

The first season of ‘Balance Unlimited’ is directed by Tomohiko Itō, who is better known for his work in ‘Claymore‘ and ‘Death Note‘. Taku Kishimoto, known for ‘Haikyuu‘ and ‘Fruits Basket‘, has written its script and its music composition has been done by Yugo Kanno. Clover works Studio (‘Darling in the Franxx‘, ‘The Promised Neverland‘) has animated it and its characters have been designed by Keigo Sasaki. Check out the official trailer for the first season of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ below:

