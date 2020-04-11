Going by its animation style, character designs, and laid back metropolitan setup, ‘Balance Unlimited’ reminds you of ‘Cowboy Bebop‘ at times. It’s fun and has a 90s anime vibe to it that makes it a lot more appealing. Not to mention, the first episode’s insane climax is enough to keep you hooked on to it for at least one more episode. ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ sure has a lot of potential but only time will tell if it’s as good as we expect it to be or not. That said, read on further to know all about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Balance Unlimited Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 2 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

Haru Katō’s life just got really boring after his demotion to a completely new department. What’s worse is that now he is expected to work with the haughty Millionaire Detective Daisuke Kambe. A detective who takes way too much pride in his luxuries and somehow feels that he is superior to the rest of his peers. Daisuke is moving really fast and Haru will have to learn to catch up with him. Kambe has endless riches and he can pay off whoever he wants or anyone who dares to get in his way. But at the same time, Haru is not the kind of person who can simply be bought off with Daisuke’s luxuries. The two now make up for a dynamic duo who seemingly have nothing in common but in the upcoming episodes, as they start working together, we will surely get to see a lot more in common in them than we expect.

Initially, for obvious reasons, they won’t get along at all and will certainly struggle to work peacefully with another. But with each episode, as the stakes will get higher, they’ll be forced to stick together and fight crime as a team. This, in turn, will slowly make their relationship a lot more personal and they’ll learn to appreciate each other’s company a bit more than they initially did. Episode 2 will further chip away into their personalities and will mildly foreshadow how their toxic rivalry can transform into something better.

