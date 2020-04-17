If you’re a hardcore Otaku, you’ve probably seen a fair share of anime that feature overpowered protagonists who possess a unique ability. Well, ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ is somewhat similar but it comes with a twist. The main character of the series only has one superpower and that is—he’s filthy rich. ‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ is hilarious take at the detective anime sub-genre and it is a possibility that it might even adopt a more serious tone in the future. For now, we’re certainly hooked and can’t wait to get more of this buddy cop drama.

Balance Unlimited Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fugou Keiji Balance: Unlimited’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Balance Unlimited Episode 3 English Dub Online?

The English subtitled version of ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ Season 1 is available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. And it’s also receiving a weekly broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan.

Balance Unlimited Spoilers

Daisuke is too cool and rich for his own good. His endless luxuries have an answer for everything and no matter how hard Kato tries to be a great cop, Daisuke will always be in the corner somewhere buying out everything he works so hard for. In the 2nd episode, after becoming partners, the two of them end up finding street artists who they suspect possess drugs. They take them to the Metropolitan Police Department and start interrogating them. This is when it becomes clear that their methods are completely different. While Kato uses the standard police procedurals to interrogate the criminals and tries to get in their heads, Daisuke just pays them out and gets the information he needs.

As expected, Kato eventually gets really pissed off about Daisuke’s wrong use of his wealth but there’s nothing he can do about it. The next episode will either further delve into the same drug case or will introduce another similar case where the two men will again compete against one another. While Daisuke will show up with another one of his luxuries, Kato will try to do his best with his limited resources. In the one the upcoming episodes, I’m pretty sure that Kato will pull off something to impress Daisuke and that’s when the two of them will end up on the same team. It is also possible that Kato will eventually accept his luxuries as a part of the whole investigations process and will learn to use it to his advantage.

Read More on Anime Preview: The 8th son Are you kidding me Episode 4 | Kakushigoto Episode 4