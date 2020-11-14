With a four-part documentary series entitled ‘Murder on Middle Beach,’ HBO is returning to the true-crime genre with a bang. Here, first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg will go on a journey where he will attempt to find out the truth behind his mother’s mysterious death, which transpired over ten years ago. He fights to have old records made public, takes a closer look at his mother’s case.

Along with that, Madison explores all possibilities. But, unfortunately, it seems as if he is related to all the most likely suspects. This series is nothing short of a moving journey that examines the life and death of the victim, Barbara Hamburg. So, let’s find out more, shall we?

How Did Barbara Hamburg Die?

Back in 2010, in Madison, Connecticut, a quiet town on the shoreline, on the serene Middle Beach West, a crime occurred that shook the community to its core – Barbara Hamburg’s murder. She was a woman who was known to be head-strong. She had two adorable children with her ex-husband, Jeffrey Hamburg, a businessman, whom she divorced in 2002 – with him now claiming that he could no longer afford alimony and child support.

On the morning of March 3, Barbara was to appear in court to meet with him and discuss this matter, but she never made it. And soon, her bloody body was discovered by her sister and daughter, in the yard of her rental home, wrapped in pillows. Her son was away in college. Barbara was a mess, and as soon as her sister saw the horrific scene, she dialed 911. Once the authorities arrived, they secured and canvassed the area before moving Barbara’s body for autopsy.

The report revealed that the 48-year-old’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and sharp force injury – she was bludgeoned to death out in the open, in broad daylight. It was clear that this case was a homicide, and because of the heinous nature of it, it looked quite a lot like a crime of passion, something sparked by a violent and uncontrollable rage, which usually means that the victim knew her attacker. And so, the investigations began, with the primary focus being on Barbara’s friends and family.

Who Killed Barbara Hamburg?

Unfortunately, that is a question that everyone is still searching the answer for. While Barbara’s case remains unsolved, and mystery shrouds every aspect of it, there have been a couple of theories about who killed her that have stuck through the years. Jeffrey Hamburg, Barbara’s ex-husband, obviously became a person of interest when the authorities found out that she was to see him in court that day.

He had money troubles, and because of their previous romantic relationship, there was a possibility of other factors being involved, which could lead to him breaking and killing her. A New Haven Register report also claims that Barbara had previously filed a complaint, claiming that he had acquired at least $100 million in an international money-laundering scheme. However, no matter how suspicious Jeffrey looked, the investigators could find no concrete motive, and his DNA did not match the evidence that was recovered from the crime scene either.

The other theory is that Barbara’s murder was the result of her involvement in a local gifting table pyramid scheme. In this, someone would spend $5,000 to buy-in and be a part of the organization, and then move up levels, get promoted, as they worked hard and recruited more members, having the potential to eventually receive a payout worth $40,000. The investigators speculated that because of Barbara’s success in it, either someone in the organization who considered her to be a threat or someone who opposed her work could have targeted her on purpose to make her stop.

Of course, other family members were looked into as well, but they were cleared because of a lack of evidence and motive. The Madison Police Department and the Cold Case Unit are collaborating on this still active murder investigation, and they believe that new forensic technology is the key to finding answers. Even though no one has ever been charged in the case, they are not giving up.

