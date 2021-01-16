‘Batwoman’ is finally back with its second season! The stylish, action-packed superhero show has been praised for its dynamic storylines and representation. The series follows Kate Kane, who takes it upon herself to protect Gotham City by donning the avatar of Batwoman after Batman goes MIA. The second season, which was ordered in January 2020, sees the return of Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, and Dougray Scott as the lead stars. However, Ruby Rose, who plays Kate Kane / Batwoman in season 1, won’t be making a comeback in season 2. Her character has been replaced by Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. Well, with a new protagonist and some fresh plotlines in-store, the upcoming installment has managed to up the excitement of fans. So do you want to know more about the premiere episode? Let’s get started!

When is Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date?

‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Episode 1 is slated to release on January 17, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes should be released every week thereafter at the same time slot on Sundays.

Where to Stream Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

‘Batwoman’ is on The CW, so the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, you can always head to The CW site or app and stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Some of these platforms have free trial periods before they charge you for services. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes of the show.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In season two of ‘Batwoman,’ we are introduced to a new character Ryan Wilder who finds Kate Kane’s Batsuit. When she holds the costume, she has no idea that her entire life is about to change drastically. Ryan is a smart, sassy, and bold Black lesbian with a tumultuous past. When she first grabs the suit, she sees it as an option to become a hero rather than a victim who used to find it extremely difficult to survive on the tough streets of the city. Behind the shadows, Ryan starts to go rogue. But eventually, she realizes that Gotham is grappling with the aftermath of losing their hero. The residents believe that Batwoman has left the city following a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane and the Crows.

On the other hand, Jacob, Sophie, Luke, Mary, and Alice struggle to accept this new development. Meanwhile, the False Face Society attempts to establish its control over Gotham by distributing a harmful drug called Snakebite. While Bruce Wayne makes a return, Safiya also comes back with new plans for revenge. The city is also plagued by a ruthless gang of villains. This is when Ryan begins to understand the real importance of the Batsuit and what it means to Gotham. Therefore, she decides to tackle the villains while driving the Batmobile.

Episode 1 is called ‘What Happened to Kate Kane’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “While Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon Kate’s batsuit.” You can watch the promo for season 2 below:

