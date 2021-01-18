‘Batwoman’ is finally back with its second season! In the premiere episode, Kate goes MIA. And her friends and family still hold on to the hope that she might return. This is when we meet the new protagonist — a homeless 25-year-old woman named Ryan Wilder who finds Kate’s batsuit. So do you want to know more about the premiere episode? Head to our recap section. To know more about the upcoming episode, here’s a detailed synopsis.

When is Batwoman Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Episode 2 is slated to release on January 24, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes should be released every week thereafter at the same time slot on Sundays.

Where to Stream Batwoman Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘Batwoman’ is on The CW, so the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, you can always head to The CW site or app and stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Some of these platforms have free trial periods before they charge you for services. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes of the show.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Prior Criminal History’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself; Alice has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah; Ryan comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time.”

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode kicks off with Kate’s plane to National City crashing near the river. Everyone in Gotham, including Kate’s close family and friends believes that she has left the city for good. This is when newcomer Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslie) reaches the scene and finds the Batsuit amidst the debris. Kate’s body is still not found and this gives hope to some. Luke Fox and Kate’s father Jacob Kane think that there are chances that she may still be alive. On the other hand, others, like her twin sister Alice have given up on the idea that the former vigilante has survived.

Of course, this new development means that Ryan will now step in as the new Batwoman. However, her new responsibilities will mean new difficulties. Again, Tommy Elliot shoots her with kryptonite, and some part of the crystalline material remains in the wound. And things might get worse for Ryan since she does not reveal the exact seriousness of her injuries before her team. On the other hand, she is also dealing with issues like homelessness and unemployment in addition to her new Batwoman duties. In future episodes, we might also see how Luke will be reluctant to accept Ryan as the new Batwoman. Why? Since this would mean him accepting that Kate is dead.

