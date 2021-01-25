‘Batwoman’ season 2 aired its second episode this week. After getting hold of the Batsuit, Ryan Wilder returns to face the daily challenges of life as herself. On the other hand, Alice comes up with a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah. Meanwhile, Ryan comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. So do you want to know more about the 2nd episode? Head to our recap section. To know more about the upcoming episode, here’s a detailed synopsis.

When is Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date?

‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Episode 3 is slated to release on January 31, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes should be released every week thereafter at the same time slot on Sundays.

Where to Stream Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘Batwoman’ is on The CW, so the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, you can always head to The CW site or app and stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Some of these platforms have free trial periods before they charge you for services. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes of the show.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bat Girl Magic!’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “As Ryan continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of living a double life; Luke continues to have reservations about Ryan; Victor Szasz slashes his way through the city streets; Safiyah takes notice of Alice’s antics.” You can also watch its promo below:

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The 2nd episode, titled ‘Prior Criminal History,’ gives audiences some more insight into Ryan Wilder’s connection to Batwoman. The villainess, Alice, is still on the run. However, she is not the only threat that Gotham faces. On the other hand, Ryan tries to convince Luke and Mary that she is the one who should don the Batsuit. But Luke has not given up hope on Kate Kane. He still hopes that she will return. Even Kate’s family is hopeful. In contrast, Alice is sure that Safiyah has been successful in killing Kate.

Alice seeks to protect herself from Safiyah. Therefore, she decides to do something nobody expects. She plans to team up with her foe. But Alice has her own way of doing things. She kidnaps Julia Pennyworth in her car, threatening to kill hundreds of Gothamites if the latter does not do her bidding. Julia, however, finds it hard to believe that Safiyah has killed Kate. But she does not think that Kate’s plane crash was due to a mechanical failure. But Julia is not scared of Safiya like Alice. She denies teaming up with Alice and carries a knife in her side for her troubles.

