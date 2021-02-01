‘Batwoman’ season 2 aired its 3rd episode this week. The episode follows Ryan, who continues to try to prove herself to be capable of the duties as Batwoman. But she faces challenges in hiding her dual identity. On the other hand, Luke continues to be suspicious about Ryan. Victor Szasz unleashes his wrath on the city streets while Safiyah notes Alice’s antics. So do you want to know more about the 3rd episode? Head to our recap section. To know more about the upcoming episode, here’s a detailed synopsis.

When is Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date?

‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Episode 4 is slated to release on February 14, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. The next episode has been delayed since the upcoming weekend will air the Super Bowl. New episodes should be released every week thereafter at the same time slot on Sundays.

Where to Stream Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘Batwoman’ is on The CW, so the simplest way to see it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, you can always head to The CW site or app and stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Some of these platforms have free trial periods before they charge you for services. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes of the show.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Fair Skin, Blue Eyes,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert.” You can also watch its promo below:

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The 3rd episode, titled ‘Bat Girl Magic!’ introduces us to a hitman named Victor Zsasz, who murders two people and gives himself a mark with a razor for each kill. On the other hand, Sophie and Alice wake up on the private island of Safiyah. Safiyah had rescued and trained Alice a few years back. Safiyah confirms before Alice that she did not murder Kate.

Later, she even shows Kate’s necklace and claims that the latter is still alive. Safiyah asks for some service from Alice but does not specify what she wants. Both Alice and Sophie go back to Gotham. Ryan takes up employment to satisfy the parole officer and changes the Batsuit to include a black wig. Safiyah recruits Zsasz to steal the list of those who were treated from cancer remissions due to bat bites. Batwoman is able to foil the plan and defends a patient named Mary.

