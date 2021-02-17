Created by Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin, ‘Beforeigners’ is a sci-fi crime drama series that follows the life of Lars Haaland, a police officer living in Oslo. One day, a strange phenomenon occurs wherein people from the Stone Age, Viking Age, and the other periods appear in Oslo out of nowhere. The inexplicable situation has far-reaching consequences. As people learn to adjust to one another, two decades pass by in a flash.

Despite living in modern Norway for so many years, people from the past struggle to integrate. Lars is made in-charge of an investigation about the murder of a woman seemingly from the Stone-Age. His partner in the investigation is a Viking-era farmer’s wife, Alfhildr Enginnsdottir, who is disliked by her colleagues. As they investigate, several secrets unfold, and they confront their pasts in order to reconcile their present reality.

The show has several intriguing storylines, and all of them are engrossing enough to get anyone hooked. Season 1 received favorable reviews from the audiences and critics and went on to become the first HBO production to be nominated for a Gullruten award. In case you’re a fan and are wondering when will ‘Beforeigners’ return with season 2, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

Beforeigners Season 2 Release Date

‘Beforeigners’ season 1 dropped in its entirety on February 18, 2020, on HBO. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 46-51 minutes each. Ahead of its release on HBO, the show premiered on its home network HBO Nordic on August 21, 2019.

Season 1 ends at an interesting point as the hunt for the identity of Tjuvholmen woman finally bears fruit while Lars confronts his inner demons. Moreover, fans are finally told the truth about Alfhildr, which no one expected in their wildest dreams. With so many unanswered questions and a lot of mysteries yet to be revealed, it is not surprising that ‘Beforeigners’ has been renewed for another season in September 2020.

The filming for season 2 has already begun in Oslo. Since the production is still ongoing, fans will have to wait for a while before they’re graced with the second season of the Norwegian-language series. If everything goes accordingly, we can expect ‘Beforeigners’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

The second season of #Beforeigners is currently filming in Oslo, and one of the new roles will be played by Swedish actress Hedda Stiernstedt! ⚔️ What kind of character do you think she's playing? pic.twitter.com/ljtq0gSc2k — HBO Nordic (@HBOnordic) February 3, 2021

Beforeigners Cast: Who is in it?

The series is headlined by Nicolai Cleve Broch, who plays the role of Lars Haaland. Broch’s role in the drama series ‘Lekestue’ won him national fame. Finnish actress Krista Kosonen portrays Alfhildr Enginsdottir, while Ágústa Eva Erlendsdóttir essays the role of Urd. Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin plays the role of Lars’ daughter Ingrid. Norwegian actor Kyrre Haugen Sydness plays the role of Gregers.

The cast also includes Mikkel Bratt Silset, Madeleine Malling Breen, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Veslemøy Mørkrid, and Morten Svartveit, who portray Nabo, Madeleine, Jeppe, Othilia, and David, respectively. Except for a few, most of the cast members are likely to reprise their respective characters in season 2. Ann Akin, Paul Kaye, Billy Postlethwaite, Jade Anouka, and Philip Rosch will also join the cast in the upcoming season.

Beforeigners Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger as viewers find out that Alfhildr Enginsdottir is originally from the present. She has no recollections of the events, but it turns out that she has gone back in time after falling into the time hole. She lives in the Viking era for a while before coming back to the present time. Moreover, the investigation that she has been conducting with Lars leads to some unexpected and dark ends. With so much confusion and chaos, the series puts the nail in its first season.

The second season is expected to answer several important questions. The viewers have no idea how the time hole works. Moreover, there is little clarification about Alfhildr’s past. The shocking revelations are bound to give her an identity crisis – will Alfhildr and viewers finally get to know who she is? With all the mysteries and secrets, the wait for season 2 is going to be worth it.

