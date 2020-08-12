The current season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has been packed with twists and turns. We have seen sudden exists, returning yachties from previous charters, and even one startling firing by Captain Sandy. And this week is no different! Well, we will get to the details of the 11th part later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 12 will release on August 17, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 12 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 11 Recap:

The episode starts off with Kiko waltzing down the dock, carrying his luggage. Hannah Ferrier is devastated that he is leaving and is a bit guilty of her part in his firing. Next, we have the quick tip meeting where Sandy tells everyone that the charter guests have left a $20,000 tip for the crew. She also informs that the next guests won’t be arriving for a couple of days and the crew can go out for a party at the beach.

Malia White’s boyfriend Tom Checketts lands in Mallorca to visit his girlfriend. And Tom is a yacht chef. Captain Sandy asks Tom for his resume and introduces him to the gang. The yachties then reach Crew Bar for a night on the town. The whole gang divides themselves into couples and goes their separate ways. Hannah goes back to the boat. The following morning, Malia brings Tom in to meet Captain Sandy. And Sandy decides to hold an impromptu interview. When asked if he wishes to be a chef on the Wellington, Tom agrees instantly.

The crew then reaches the Gran Folies Beach Club in Port d’Andratx for more fun. But Hannah is very sick. Later, Malia says that she wants to bunk with Tom, which means that Bugsy has to move in with Hannah. And both Bugsy and Hannah do not like this idea. However, Malia is able to coerce Sandy into arranging the bunks according to her wish. With the tensions soaring high, Malia even submits a picture of Hannah’s Valium before Sandy. Sandy summons Hannah into her office and says: “It’s come to my attention that you have drugs on board.” Well, the episode ends here and we will come to know what happens to Hannah next week — only!

