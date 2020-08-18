The ongoing season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is definitely delivering one shocker after the other. Following Kiko’s abrupt firing by Captain Sandy, now it is Hannah’s turn. Last week, we had seen Malia ratting out Hannah before Sandy for the possession of Valium. And this week, we witness the repercussions. Does Hannah need to leave the Wellington as well? If yes, who is her replacement stew? Well, we will get to the details of the 12th part later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 13 will release on August 24, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Welcome Back’. Bravo has released its official synopsis that gives us more insights into the episode. It reads as follows: “Down a stew in the wake of Hannah’s departure, Bugsy fights to keep the interior afloat with a skeptical Jess by her side. Malia struggles to manage a frustrated deck team while helping Tom navigate his first charter. Finally, the interior team is relieved when a new Second Stew arrives onboard.” You can also check out its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 13 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 12 Recap:

The episode starts off with where we had left off in episode 11. Hannah is summoned into Captain Sandy’s office for the possession of narcs. And it was stupid on Hannah’s part to not have informed Sandy earlier that she is taking Valium. What’s more? She does not even have the prescription on board. As Hannah leaves to call her boyfriend, Josh, Sandy again meets up with her and says: “I personally don’t want to drive the boat to sea with how you’ve been lately.” She further adds: “I don’t want to get into it.”

Before leaving, Hannah says her goodbyes to Jess, Rob, and Alex. Of course, she does not have to say anything to Malia, who had ratted her out in the first place. The crew preps up for the next charter without Hannah. While Bugsy tells Sandy that she is ready to take up the position of chief stew, Tom complains about the boat being unorganized. The guests arrive — Isaac and Ashley Martinez, accompanied by a bunch of family and friends, to celebrate 100,000 users on the app owned by Isaac.

Read More: Where is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Filmed?