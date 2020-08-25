The crew aboard the Wellington is in full chaos. With so many members either fired or having left the season midway, the pressure on the rest of the crew is huge! Jess is behind on her laundry while Tom is annoyed with the lack of organization. Also, we have a new stew joining in this week’s episode. Well, we will get to the details of the 13th part later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 14 will release on August 31, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Whole New Ballgame’. Bravo has released its official synopsis that gives us more insights into the episode. It reads as follows: “Baseball legend Johnny Damon returns to charter in Ibiza, putting pressure on Tom to rectify the Damons’ poor experience with the food they were served last season. With Aesha onboard, Bugsy ups her expectations for the interior team. Meanwhile, Rob’s personal life begins to interfere with his work, and Jess notices some red flags with his behavior.” You can also check out its official preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 14 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 13 Recap:

The episode starts off with where we had left off in episode 12. The new chef Tom is throwing his temper tantrums while Bugsy and Malia are trying to calm him. Jess and Rob are having a pillow fit. The guests are, however, happy and satisfied. The deckhand gear up for another picnic on a rocky beach. Amidst the beautiful backdrops, the crew has a delicious lunch. Now, it is time to welcome the belly dancers since the theme is Arabian Nights. The guests are served a hearty dinner of salmon and they love it. However, some complain that the chicken is undercooked.

The next morning, Captain Sandy pays a visit to the laundry room and asks Jess about why is she late on her duties. She even summons Bugsy to the room and points out that they are behind on the laundry. She is furious with the head stew for not knowing what huevos rancheros are. Sandy then gets the preference sheet ready while Rob books his trip to Bali with Jess. The following day, Aesha enrolls as the new stew.

