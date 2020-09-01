In this week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 5, the crew aboard the Wellington are gearing up to cater to their new charter guests, who include former baseball player Johnny Damon and company. As expected, there are some mishaps and a bit of hostility among the new arrivals. But as a breather, we also have Jess and Rob’s boat-mance — which eventually reaches a roadblock as well. Well, we will get to the details of the 14th part later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 15 will release on September 7, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 15 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 14 Recap:

The charter guests for this week are retired baseball player Johnny Damon and his fam + friends. Even Aesha is back on-board. Full of energy, Aesha enters and greets everyone, including Tom and Bugsy, who is her boss. Sandy is happy to see her and even Bugsy is impressed with her attitude. The Wellington then heads to pick up Johnny Damon & Co., and everyone is excited to visit Ibitha.

The team gives a warm welcome to Johnny Damon and his guests. Soon, the crew gets ready to prepare for lunchtime. The guests sit down around Bugsy’s baseball-themed table. Tom arrives with his meal, which includes burrata, salad, pasta, roast chicken, and grilled lobster. Everyone loves the feast, which consists of excessive portions. Johnny’s wife Michelle is also on the charter, accompanied by returning guest Adena.

Jess admits that Bugsy is a better chief stew than Hannah. She is happy since Bugsy tells her exactly what to do and how to do it. For the charter, Bugsy put Jess on laundry and then praises her for her morning tables. Rob continues to be one of the worst crew members. He is upset that his ex keeps texting him after he started dating Jess. When he gives an excuse to Sandy about his demeanor, she says: “I’ve never seen anyone not even fake it in front of the captain.”

Next, the crew gears up for the grand neon party. Tom cooks a more refined dinner, including scallops for the first course. The guests complain that the food is not hot enough. Sandy hears this and advises Tom to cover Johnny’s dish with a bowl to trap the heat. This time, the guests are satisfied with the serving of clam chowder and Ibérico ham.

