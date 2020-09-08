In this week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 5, one of the crew members receives an update on a scary medical condition. On the other hand, Rob continues to irritate Malia by continuously underperforming on deck. Well, we will get to the details of the 15th part later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 16 will release on September 14, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 16 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 15 Recap:

Jess, following a ride on a jetski, returns to The Wellington, only to note that her heart is racing. She takes a hot shower to relax. Aesha is high on alcohol during the beach club closing party in Ibiza with the guests. Captain Sandy hears about Jess’ condition and suggests that she check her blood pressure. Sandy says: “I’m gonna text my friend who’s a cardiologist.” Jess seems fine as of now. We then meet Johnny Damon & Co. who are totally drunk. The charter guests finally come back to the boat and Bugsy dresses her crew in their 1920s outfits for the night’s Gatsby-themed party. Eventually, dinner is served and it is a full-course meal, complete with beef filet and braised short ribs. Dohnny Damon remarks that the beef should have been cooked more. Dessert consists of chocolate fondant and mousse espresso martini. Sandy is in love with the food served by Tom.

Jess apologizes to Rob about her reaction to his texts from his ex. They reconcile and go to sleep. Rob reaches late for his shift the next morning. When Malia sees that the boat is in a mess, she is not happy with Rob. Rob says that he is a bit troubled because of Jess. As for Jess, Bugsy admires her table setting and laundry. Even Sandy calls her to the bridge to compliment her. The guests wake up a little before noon, have a quick brunch, and then depart. Rob messes up during docking and Malia complains about this to Bugsy later. Rob happens to overhear and states: “everyone’s allowed to make a mistake.”

The crew receives a tip of $18,000 tip from Johnny Damon. Rob talks with Aesha and Jess believes that he is flirting. An argument breaks out and Jess storms away. Bugsy and Alex go for shopping in Ibiza, and they have a good time together! The team heads out for a night out but Jess tells Rob that she feels he is already done with her. Rob, hearing this, is upset. But Jess has no chill! She signals toward Aesha and ends the argument: “Go ask her! You can get the fuck out of my face!”

