In this week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 5, titled ‘The Bali Is in Your Court’, Jess and Rob get into an epic fight. The issue is, Jess claims that she saw Aesha deliberately grabbing Rob’s butt! Well, we will get to the details of the 19th part later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 20 will release on October 12, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Mighty Wind’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “As the last charter comes to an end, Captain Sandy reckons with a chaotic season while the few remaining chips continue to fall. Rob and Jess struggle to reconcile after a disastrous fight, while Aesha comes to grips with the end of her yachting career. Tom looks to clear his final hurdle, as Alex hopes to leave things with Bugsy on a positive note. On their final night out before parting ways, the crew gets an enormous surprise.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 20 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 19 Recap:

Episode 19 is mostly about the romance between Jessica More and Rob Westergaard. In last week’s episode, we had seen Jessica growing livid after seeing Aesha Scott grabbing Rob’s butt (apparently). But in the scene, it seems to be a simple accident. Aesha mistakenly brushed past Rob while posing for a picture with the rest of the charter guests. But Jess is full-on battle mode. She storms on deck and threatens to beat up Aesha. Even Bugsy tries but cannot calm her.

The situation gets further complicated when Rob and Aesha start flirting during their outing into Sóller. Of course, Jess ends up angrily confronting Aesha in the galley. Naturally, Aesha is shocked and tries to explain that there must be some sort of misunderstanding. She even apologizes but Jess sticks to the issue. When she confronts Rob about the same, he says that she is being dramatic and is overreacting.

The charter guests arrive and when Jess does not respond to the radio calls, Bugsy gives her a pep talk. Rob talks to Captain Sandy Yawn and she gives him an offer. She says that once the charter ends, Wellington will head to the Bahamas. If Rob partakes, he will get his much-wanted engineering certificate.

