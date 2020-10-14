‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has wrapped up its fifth installment this week. Among the many departures, the one that upsets us the most is the apparent split between Rob and Jess. But wait! Has the pair broken up at all? The upcoming reunion gives us answers about their current status. It also lends a peek into the present-day whereabouts of the rest of the crew. Want some more details? Let’s get started!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 21 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 21 will release on October 19, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Reunion Part 1’. In the episode, Jess narrates her experiences in Bali where she says that going there with Rob was a bad idea. Apparently, he had tried to back out of the vacay on his way to the airport. Jess explains that it would be much better if she had just gone solo. Sandy is totally furious with Jess and Hannah for some reason. Bugsy and Alex are still in touch but they are located far away in different places. The stews are also in contact with each other and with Hannah. Jess tells host Andy Cohen that there were several parts about Aesha, which were eliminated from the show.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 21 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 20 Recap:

Rob is seen debating if he should accept Sandy’s offer and break up with Jess. Malia drives the boat back to the dock. Bugsy says that she will continue her yachting career in the future while Aesha admits that she wishes to explore the world beyond the sea. Malia states that she and Tom have another cruise together. The guests prepare to leave and it is time for the last tip meeting of the season. The crew gets an amount of 20,000 USD for this charter.

With everything wrapped up, the gang gets ready to spend some time on drylands. They enter a gorgeous restaurant and everyone enjoys the performances by a singer, some musicians, and a flamenco dancer. The crew next heads to a club and Jess asks Rob if something is wrong. Rob finally tells her he is not going to Bali. After having a couple of drinks, Jess cries on her way back in the van.

When they reach the dock, Malia tells Rob that Jess is upset and that she really loves him. The next morning, Rob says that he will reconsider his decision since he still has two more days to think. Finally, it is departure day and everyone says their goodbyes with hugs and kisses. We also learn that Rob has agreed to accompany Jess to Bali after all!

