The fifth outing of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has been truly shocking from many angles. And, the first part of the reunion that dropped this Monday, outdoes the entire season! The crew aboard The Wellington virtually comes together during ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’. Hannah and Sandy immediately start bickering regarding their unresolved issues. The yachties discuss crew member departures, wild charter guest behavior, and all the drama in between. Now that the first part of the reunion had ended, let’s have a rundown of the second segment.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 22 will release on October 26, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. The 22nd episode serves as the season finale.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Reunion Part 2’. Since the first part of the reunion mostly revolves around the spar between Hannah and Sandy, we expect the second part to rope in the stories of the rest of the crew members. Since season 5 holds a record of the maximum crew departures from the show, this should be a focus of the next episode. Episode 22 might discuss the quick departure of Lara Flumiani.

Again, we are yet to see the current status of the boatmances. What about Jessica More and Rob Westergaard and Malia White and Tom Checketts? Again, we would also love to know more about Bugsy and Alex. Bravo has given us a hint about the Rob-Jessica angle that will form a part of the reunion: “Aesha once again clears the air on her friendship with Rob, but when an old exchange between the two is exposed, the group is left shocked to its core.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 22 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 21 Recap:

The first part of the reunion on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ marks the return of ex-chief stew Hannah Ferrier, who had been fired by Captain Sandy Yawn for keeping Valium and CBD onboard The Wellington. When host Andy Cohen asks Sandy why she did not consult with Hannah before changing the room arrangements (to accommodate Malia White and her chef beau Tom Checketts), Sandy reverts that it is the first officer’s job to make room assignments.

Hannah counters: “Did you not put me in charge of room assignments?” When Sandy repeats the same explanation again, Hannah states, “You put me in charge of room assignments.” Hannah continues to insist that Sandy should have consulted her once before shuffling the rooms. The bickering between the two continues and then ends with a discussion regarding the firing of Kiko. Finally, when asked about the unreported medications, Hannah admits that it was a mistake.

